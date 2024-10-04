Loftness Adds Lightweight Mulching Head For Compact Excavators

Loftness® has expanded its line of Battle Ax® mulching heads with the new 10 Series. Featuring a lightweight, yet heavy-duty design, it can be used on smaller excavators ranging from 7,000 to 10,000 lbs. in a variety of applications, such as right-of-way vegetation management, site preparation, fire prevention, invasive species removal, landscaping, pasture reclamation, and more.

Like other products in the Battle Ax line, the 10 Series rotor has an innovative depth gauge design. The depth gauges, which function like raker teeth on a chain saw, optimize the amount of material being fed into the drum at one time, resulting in easier operation, faster production, and more desirable particle sizes. Additionally, the 10 Series includes the exclusive Loftness two-stage cutting chamber, which uses two shear bars to help process material more thoroughly than competitive mulching heads.

The 10 Series Battle Ax is powered by a 45cc fixed-displacement gear motor, which requires 20 to 70 hydraulic horsepower and 15 to 35.9 GPM hydraulic flow to operate. It has a 25″ cutting width and overall weight of approximately 620 lbs., depending on options, making it compatible with many popular models of compact excavators.

Customers can choose between three types of cutting teeth: reversible planer teeth, four-point beaver teeth, or double-carbide teeth. The teeth are mounted to the rotor with a single bolt, so they can be easily reversed or replaced on the jobsite using a common hex socket. They are arranged in a staggered/spiral pattern that ensures optimal rotor balance while maintaining single-tooth contact with the work surface at all times. Other available options include a spade hook for helping position material to be mulched.

