Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Business Management

Magid Announces New Technology in Flame, Heat, and Cut Protection

AeroDex FR is a comfortable, patent-pending, cut-resistant FR technology that brings flame-resistant PPE into the modern century.

Magid Cover Image

Magid recently introduced AeroDex FR, a comfortable, patent-pending, cut-resistant FR technology that brings flame-resistant PPE into the modern century.

Flame-resistant PPE is the last line of protection between workers and flames, sparks, and heat. But historically, that protection has come in an itchy, stiff, and uncomfortable glove. That’s because the fibers used to make traditional aramid FR fabrics have a rough, almost hairy texture. While they may be effective for resisting flames, they may feel a lot like wearing a bad wool sweater.

Workers have used the light, cut-resistant comfort of Magid’s AeroDex Technology for years. So Magid’s safety experts took that incredibly flexible, cut-resistant AeroDex core and combined it with the space-age materials used to make sturdy, life-saving items like bullet-proof vests to create a brand-new proprietary material—AeroDex FR.

In addition to being flexible, comfortable, lightweight, and cut and flame-resistant, the new material also includes other key features:

  • The material is 25% lighter, with half the thickness of comparable cut-resistant aramid materials, specially engineered to feel cooler.
  • AeroDex FR cut- and impact-resistant gloves provide dexterity and tactile sensitivity with ANSI A6 cut protection.
  • A foam neoprene palm coating provides contact heat and flame resistance without sacrificing grip in dry, oily, and wet conditions.
Click here for more products & equipment.

Business Management, Featured, Products and Equipment, Workwear And Gear

AeroDex FR, ANSI A6, Aramid FR Fabrics, Cut protection, Flame-resistance, Heat protection, Magid, Neoprene, Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, turf, Turf magazine, workwear & gear

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Equipped: Landscape Lighting Options

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon