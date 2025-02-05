Magid recently introduced AeroDex FR, a comfortable, patent-pending, cut-resistant FR technology that brings flame-resistant PPE into the modern century.

Flame-resistant PPE is the last line of protection between workers and flames, sparks, and heat. But historically, that protection has come in an itchy, stiff, and uncomfortable glove. That’s because the fibers used to make traditional aramid FR fabrics have a rough, almost hairy texture. While they may be effective for resisting flames, they may feel a lot like wearing a bad wool sweater.

Workers have used the light, cut-resistant comfort of Magid’s AeroDex Technology for years. So Magid’s safety experts took that incredibly flexible, cut-resistant AeroDex core and combined it with the space-age materials used to make sturdy, life-saving items like bullet-proof vests to create a brand-new proprietary material—AeroDex FR.

In addition to being flexible, comfortable, lightweight, and cut and flame-resistant, the new material also includes other key features: