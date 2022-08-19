Too often, a visitor’s first impression of a property starts in the parking lot, where the sight and smells of garbage and grease containers can dominate an otherwise beautiful landscape.

There is a weapon in this fight that doesn’t just mask dumpster odors, but eliminates them: The Nilodor Waste Container and Dumpster System from Hospeco Brands Group. These products keep dumpsters and trash cans, trash rooms, loading docks, and other high-odor areas deodorized and clean.

The lineup starts with Chute and Dumpster Wash All-Purpose Cleaner and Chute & Dumpster Wash PLUS Bio-Enzymatic Cleaner, with Nilodew Deodorizing Granules providing maintenance between cleanings.

Chute & Dumpster Wash is a safe, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly all-purpose cleaner with odor-neutralizing power. Available in a 1-gallon concentrate or, for an easier application, in a special applicator spray system that dilutes and releases a ready-to-use cleaner. Simply connect to a water hose, turn the dial to “solution spray,” and begin applying to the inside and outside of dumpsters to eliminate dirt and grease buildup and severe odors. To rinse the area after cleaning, simply turn the dial to “water” and rinse.

For cleaning that’s a step beyond, there’s Chute & Dumpster Wash PLUS. This bio-enzymatic cleaner is formulated with safe, grease-loving, enzyme-forming bacteria and citrus oils. It works just like regular Chute & Dumpster Wash by attaching to a hose. Severe odors may require agitation with a brush or broom.

Both products are also suitable for compactors, trash chutes, outdoor eating areas, recycling areas, and any other applications for which organic matter results in foul odors.

Between cleanings, pour in one to two pounds of Nilodew Dumpster Deodorizer, an easy-to-use, clay-based, granular deodorizer that contains a natural odor absorbent, a proprietary odor neutralizer, and Citronella oil. Nilodew is used to control and neutralize foul odors in and around dumpsters, compactors, trash cans, and recycling areas around the clock, for up to 7 days.

For sewers, elevator shafts, water treatment facilities, and anywhere an abundance of odor needs to be neutralized, there’s Super N® Deodorizing Super Sock. As a safer alternative to hazardous parablocks, Super Sock contains concentrated Nilodor odor neutralizer for effective, long-lasting odor control that fights odors 24/7 for 30 days.