Makita Launches “Most Powerful System Sweepstakes”

Makita is giving away a loaded SSV off-road vehicle and a bunch of other prizes in their Most Powerful System Sweepstakes.

Makita has announced its “Most Powerful System Sweepstakes,” with prizes from top off-road brands as well as products from Makita’s expanding XGT® System of equipment and tools.

Makita has partnered with Can-Am and other off-road brands to offer an amazing Grand Prize: a Makita® Edition 2023 Can-Am Maverick X3 DS TURBO SSV, featuring KMC Grenade Bead lock rims, four TOYO Open Country SXS tires, and a custom wrap provided by SCS Unlimited.

Grand Prize winners also receive a collection of Makita XGT® 40V max cordless tools. The package includes a High‑Pressure Inflator (model MP001GZ01), an L.E.D. Flashlight (model ML001G), a 4‑Speed ½” Sq. Drive Impact Wrench with Detent Anvil (model GWT05Z), a 2.5Ah Battery (model BL4025), and a 40V max XGT® Rapid Optimum Charger (model DC40RA).

“This exciting sweepstakes is built for the Makita user,” said Ryan Lujan, senior manager, brand, Makita U.S.A., Inc. “Our customers work hard and play hard, and off the job site they enjoy the active outdoor lifestyle. Working with Can-Am and other top brand partners, we’ve created a sweepstakes that will take one lucky winner off-road in style, and into Makita’s most powerful cordless system.”

Makita is additionally offering three First Place prizes and five Second Place prizes. The First Place prizes are a 40V max XGT® 2‑Pc. Combo Kit (2.5Ah) (model GT200D). Second Place winners receive a OGIO Metro Backpack, a h2go! 20oz tumbler, a set of Makita FitKnit™ Cut Level 1 nitrile-coated dipped gloves, (model T-04117) and a Makita Hat.

But anyone who’s dreaming of a sweet new off-road ride had better hurry: The sweepstakes ends September 30, 2023. For complete rules and to enter, go to www.makitatools.com/events/sweepstakes.

