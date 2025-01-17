With the included attachments, both the XUX02SM1X5 and the XUX02SM1X6 Kits offer users a wide variety of cutting trimming and clean up-applications. Users also get the added convenience of the lever-style lock system for quick tool-less installation and replacement of attachments. The Makita Couple Shaft Power Head system has 16 compatible attachments, sold separately.
Makita Releases Two New 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head Kits
Makita U.S.A., Inc. has released two kits for the 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head system that include multiple attachments.
