Makita U.S.A., Inc., a manufacturer professional tools, power equipment, and accessories, has released two kits for the 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head system that include multiple attachments.

XUX02SM1X5: Includes the 18V LXT® Brushless Power Head, 13″ String Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, 10″ Pole Saw Couple Shaft Attachment, and the 20″ Articulating Hedge Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment.

XUX02SM1X6: Includes the 18V LXT® Brushless Power Head, 13″ String Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, 10″ Pole Saw Couple Shaft Attachment, 20″ Articulating Hedge Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, and the Blower Couple Shaft Attachment.

With the included attachments, both the XUX02SM1X5 and the XUX02SM1X6 Kits offer users a wide variety of cutting trimming and clean up-applications. Users also get the added convenience of the lever-style lock system for quick tool-less installation and replacement of attachments. The Makita Couple Shaft Power Head system has 16 compatible attachments, sold separately.

These new Couple Shaft Power Head kits are the latest solutions for landscapers in the expanding LXT® System, which includes 18V and 36V lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chain saws, brush cutters, pole saws, and more. For professional landscapers, this means more battery-powered options to replace gas equipment. A switch that could provide top performance with lower noise, less maintenance, and zero emissions. With more solutions being released, LXT® is the world’s largest professional cordless Outdoor Power Equipment system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries.