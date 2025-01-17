Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » leaf blower ban

Makita Releases Two New 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head Kits

Makita U.S.A., Inc. has released two kits for the 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head system that include multiple attachments.

Makita U.S.A., Inc., a manufacturer professional tools, power equipment, and accessories, has released two kits for the 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head system that include multiple attachments.
XUX02SM1X5Includes the 18V LXT® Brushless Power Head, 13″ String Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, 10″ Pole Saw Couple Shaft Attachment, and the 20″ Articulating Hedge Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment.
 
XUX02SM1X6Includes the 18V LXT® Brushless Power Head, 13″ String Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, 10″ Pole Saw Couple Shaft Attachment, 20″ Articulating Hedge Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, and the Blower Couple Shaft Attachment.

Makita 18V LXT®With the included attachments, both the XUX02SM1X5 and the XUX02SM1X6 Kits offer users a wide variety of cutting trimming and clean up-applications. Users also get the added convenience of the lever-style lock system for quick tool-less installation and replacement of attachments. The Makita Couple Shaft Power Head system has 16 compatible attachments, sold separately.18V LXT®

These new Couple Shaft Power Head kits are the latest solutions for landscapers in the expanding LXT® System, which includes 18V and 36V lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chain saws, brush cutters, pole saws, and more. For professional landscapers, this means more battery-powered options to replace gas equipment. A switch that could provide top performance with lower noise, less maintenance, and zero emissions. With more solutions being released, LXT® is the world’s largest professional cordless Outdoor Power Equipment system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries.
For Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Small Engine & Handheld Equipment product spotlight, click here.

Featured, Industry News, Lawn Care, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, The Latest

18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head system, attachments, Battery Powered Commercial Landscape Equipment, landscape equipment, Landscaping, lawn care, OPE, outdoor power equipment, products, string trimmer, Summer 2024, trimmer, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, XUX02SM1X5, XUX02SM1X6

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Hands-On at Hardscape North America

Next

New Invasive Yellow-Legged Hornet Detected In U.S.

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly