MANTS2025 Kicked Off the Trade Show Season in Baltimore

MANTS 2025 Trade Show Floor

The 2025 Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) welcomed 10,460 attendees and exhibitors to a sold-out trade show floor. Over 900 exhibitors were out in full force at the Baltimore Convention Center from January 8–10, 2025.

While overall attendance was slightly lower than in 2024, likely due to weather conditions, the show drew more than 2,970 non-exhibiting buying companies, 82% of whom influence or make purchasing decisions, fueling an environment where executive agreements and contracts are finalized. The centerpiece of MANTS is the connection among talented growers, innovative suppliers, and seasoned industry experts, all eager to connect, collaborate, and share their insights.

Pellenc representative assists New Product Showcase attendee try on electric blower

“The energy and enthusiasm at MANTS 2025 was truly remarkable,” said Vanessa A. Finney, Executive Vice President of MANTS. “Exhibitors repeatedly told us how pleased they were with high-quality leads, strong sales, and valuable networking. MANTS continues to be where the green industry meets to move business forward.”

MANTS fosters hands-on learning through informal conversations on the show floor. Both veteran professionals and newcomers share insights and explore emerging trends. Attendees leave with actionable ideas and strategies, making MANTS a key resource for anyone seeking a competitive edge in the green industry.

MANTS 2025 was a hub for networking, professional development, and discovering the newest horticulture products and trends throughout the three-day event. The show’s format encourages peer-to-peer collaboration and meaningful engagement, keeping business at the show’s core year after year. The 2025 New Product Showcase, held on Thursday morning, let exhibitors get up close and personal with members of the press and really bring their products to the forefront of the show. The showcase really provided attendees to build relationships in an entirely new way, opening the door wide open for further conversation on the show room floor.

MANTS will return to the Baltimore Convention Center from January 7 to 9, 2026. For more information, visit www.MANTS.com or call 410-296-6959.

For more trade show coverage from Turf Magazine, read on:

Nufarm to Showcase Slate of New Solutions at CTS

Get Equipped: Equip Expo Product Review