KIOTI Tractor recently honored 89 dealers across the U.S. and Canada who achieved 5-Paw status through the Dealer Excellence Program. The program is the company’s top customer experience honor. Launched 14 years ago, the 5-Paw Dealer Excellence Program recognizes exemplary KIOTI dealers that provide a top-quality buying experience and premiere service to their customers.

“We are pleased to recognize nearly 90 dealers for demonstrating KIOTI’s commitment to providing the best machine-owning experience,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division.

Of the dealers who achieved the ranking, over 60 qualified as Certified 5-Paw Dealers and nearly 30 qualified as Premier 5-Paw Dealers. A Premier 5-Paw Dealer is the program’s highest level possible. To receive 5-Paw status, KIOTI dealers are assessed annually on their mastery of service, sales, operations, parts support, marketing, and customer relations. Dealers who meet or exceed these qualifications receive exclusive benefits as a reward for their achievement, as well as the right to use and display KIOTI’s exclusive 5-Paw logo. This logo represents a dealer’s dedication to an outstanding ownership experience and top-level service for each customer who purchases a KIOTI tractor, utility vehicle or zero-turn-radius mower. A select number of dealers in the KIOTI network receive this qualification each year.

“KIOTI dealers across North America are known for exceeding customer expectations. This year’s 5-Paw recipients are a testament to that commitment, and we look forward to another successful year together,” Kim said.

About KIOTI Tractor

KIOTI offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., it has additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada.