Dovetail Workwear is a super-cool, super comfortable, super functional line of women’s workwear perfect for female landscapers. (I should know. I own a pair of Britt Utility Denim pants and not only LOVE them, but have gotten compliments on them!) And now, until August 31, every purchase on DovetailWorkwear.com will be donated to the Pathways for Single Moms Program.

Founded in 2020 by the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, The Pathways for Single Moms Program employs a multi-pronged approach that shifts the future of low-income families through a combination of educational and economic opportunities to equip mothers with the tools they need to become economically self-sufficient. In Arizona, there are nearly half a million full-time working women who lack a college degree—more than 70,000 of whom are single mothers. None of the five most common occupations for single mothers of young children provide a median wage higher than $30,000. Without a path to further education, these mothers cannot increase their earning potential.

Those accepted into the Pathways program receive 100% paid tuition for a one-year certificate in technical education, and Quality-First/kindergarten-ready childcare. They also receive a stipend to use towards living expenses, computer equipment, transportation, and more, as well as emergency funds. WFSA has also partnered with the YWCA to provide additional support, including case management, access to free clothing, hygiene supplies, ongoing career coaching, financial planning, digital literacy training, and wellness programs like the Women’s Counseling Network which provides referrals to free counseling for women without insurance coverage. Now Dovetail is outfitting Pathways graduates and looking to give back to single mothers working hard towards a better future for their families and themselves.

New Flame Resistant Styles

In other Dovetail news, the company recently announced they are introducing their first flame resistant pants in three styles: the Britt Utility FR Canvas, the Britt Utility FR Denim, and the DX Bootcut FR Denim. This is the very first small “batch” of FR pants and may sell out quickly, but more are coming. Dovetail Workwear’s Britt Utility in FR Denim features a midweight FR/AR stretch denim that is compliant with PPE CAT 2, ASTM F1506, NFPA 70E, and NFPA 2112 standards.

Born From Landscape Work

When two of Dovetail Workwear’s founders (Kate and Kyle Marie) launched Moxie and Moss Landscape Design, they found digging in the wet, Pacific NW soil was uncomfortable and their everyday jeans weren’t up to the task. Workwear marketed to women was either ill-fitting and tailored for men’s bodies or offered stereotypical colors and patterns. Enter their client, Sara, who happened to be an apparel industry expert. The three decided to take things into their own hands, designing and producing Dovetail’s Maven Slim to fill the fit, function and durability gap in women’s workwear.

