Arborjet | Ecologel announces AzaSol, a bio-insecticide and insect growth regulator, is now available in a new one pound container. The new size is ideal for landscape professional use, including tree injection.

AzaSol is a potent, 6% Azadiractin, non-oil based, powdered neem currently registered in all states. It is systemic and translaminar, and is OMRI Listed for organic use. It is a botanical, water soluble powdered insecticide, and growth regulator derived from the Neem tree. Through its patented production process, AzaSol provides an environmentally friendly insect control solution for trees, shrubs, gardens, vegetables, fruit trees, and herbs. It can be used as a spray, soil drench, tree injection or used through chemigation.

Benefits of AzaSol include:

No oily residue or clogging of equipment

Won’t burn leaves or block photosynthesis

Systemic & translaminar (absorbed through leaves)

May be applied the same day as harvest

AzaSol provides control for a wide variety of insect pests including: Whiteflies, Leafminers, Scale, Mealybugs, Thrips, Aphids, Psyllids, Bugs, Flies, Sawflies, Caterpillars, Beetles, and Weevils, Borers, Mole Crickets, Mushrooms Flies and Pests of Turf Grass.

