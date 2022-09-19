Brought to you by

The CASE Minotaur DL550 started making its way across the U.S. and Canada last week on The Groundbreaker Roadshow — showcased at more than 50 CASE dealer locations.

“Minotaur has a massive fan following and we’re giving it the rock star treatment by sending it on a cross-continent tour into 2023,” says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “It’s a machine that people have to see to believe — and the common response from people who see it is that it’s even bigger, stronger, and more versatile than they imagined it would be. It really has that ability to change the industry and how people work.”

The CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader holds 29 patents, has pushed through more than 12,000 field test hours, countless customer clinics, and typical lab and engineering testing. Attendees of The Groundbreaker Roadshow will get to experience the Minotaur compact dozer loader firsthand, while enjoying a day on the lot with plenty of chances for prizes and giveaways. The Groundbreaker Roadshow kicked off on September 14 at Titan Machinery of Shakopee, MN. Click here for the full tour schedule.

Weighing in at more than 18,000 pounds and working with 114 HP, the new CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments.

“The Minotaur is truly a fleet of one, that is second to none,” says Jeff Jacobsmeyer, product manager, CASE. “Business owners and fleet managers looking for a compact solution that delivers countless benefits in a single footprint will immediately see the versatility this exciting new machine brings to their fleets and will quickly understand what a ‘compact dozer loader’ is capable of accomplishing. We are excited to share it with the world.”

