“Cat Trial 12: No Hands” highlights the teamwork, agility and precision that goes into success for teams and job sites.

Cat Trial 12 shows how autonomy is coming to other industries. The latest video features a semi-autonomous version of the Cat® 299D3 Compact Track Loader(CTL). With its vertical lift design, this CTL delivers extended reach and lift height for quick and easy truck loading. Its standard, suspended undercarriage system provides superior traction, flotation, stability, and speed. These features work in a wide range of applications and underfoot conditions.

A semi-autonomous version of the machine was also available for preview to the public and press at Cat Trial 12. Caterpillar has decades of experience with autonomy – specifically in the mining sector. A 2020 acquisition helped advance the experience in large mining equipment and start on a path that features new, nimble, miniaturized technology. So, while not commercially available yet, the semi-autonomous 299D3 points to the potential Cat Command for Construction has to enhance job sites in the future.

Also featured in Cat Trial 12: No Hands is former Major League Soccer player DaMarcus Beasley. Beasley played for the Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo in addition to teams in The Netherlands, England, Scotland, Germany, and Mexico. He is the only American man to play in four FIFA World Cups. He made 126 appearances during his 16-year international career before retiring in 2019. And he wasn’t just a fantastic player, Beasley is an ambassador for the “beautiful game.”

The course featured obstacles made up of officially licensed Cat merchandise including:

Phones – With a modern, rugged design the Cat S62 Pro is protected by a high grade aluminum body, and tough scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.

Coolers – This 55 quart cooler is designed for the durable and rigorous needs of job sites.

Lights – CT3610 swing arm lights and CT3541 LED work lights are versatile and can help brighten any job or work area.

Tool bags – The Cat 16-inch Pro Wide Mouth Tool Bag features 18 pockets and an open, uncluttered interior space for maximum holding capacity.

Shovels – The K10-102 D-handle digging shovel with its nearly indestructible handle is “rated strongest in class.”

