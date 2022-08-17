Kress, a European producer of professional-grade outdoor power equipment (OPE) for lawn care and landscape professionals, is coming to North America. Acquired by Positec Group, Kress Commercial specializes in clean, quiet, tough electric tools with zero emissions. The company will launch in North America in Fall of 2022 in conjunction with Equip Exposition (formerly GIE+EXPO), and will sell its products at select dealer locations in the U.S. and Canada beginning with the 2023 season.

With deep-rooted heritage in German engineering and design, Kress is well-established throughout Europe. As early as 1966, the company introduced clean, quiet, professional-grade tools. Today, with the brand’s introduction to North America, the company’s proprietary technologies will now be available to commercial landscapers in the US and Canada.

Don Gao, CEO of Positec Group, said, “For decades, Kress has demonstrated its quality, durability and innovation in the European markets. It is very exciting to bring this storied brand to the North American professional landscaper as the Kress brand launches new commercial-grade OPE in the US and Canada.”

To get a sneak peek at products offered in the UK and Ireland, check out this facebook page.