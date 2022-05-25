SiteOne® Landscape Supply is giving landscapers the opportunity to win one of three prize packages in its Reel Pro 2022 Sweepstakes.

Are you a landscaper that loves fishing? Then this sweepstakes is for you! The Reel Pro Sweepstakes offers Site One customers a chance to win one of three exclusive fishing related prize packages—including one from the Sport Fishing Championship, a new prize sponsor this year. Reel Pro is also continuing to partner with B.A.S.S for the 2022 season, including the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Tournament.

“Reel Pro 2022 will bring together fishing enthusiasts and hard-working landscapers – two communities that know a lot about hard work and refining their craft,” said Aaron Tevlowitz, V.P. of Business Development & Sponsorships at Sport Fishing Championship. “All program partners are looking forward to treating the winners to well-deserved prizes and fun getaways.”

SiteOne customers can gain entries into the sweepstakes by purchasing qualifying products from either Hunter, NDS, or Bayer. Prizes include:

Travel to the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Saltwater Tournament held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The winner(s) will compete in a billfish tournament during the Sport Fishing Championship. This package includes travel and four-nights accommodation.

Travel to the 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite tournament in Leesburg, FL. The winner(s) will pair up with a pro angler to participate in the pro-am event. This prize includes travel and two-nights accommodation.

Take home the Ultimate Kayak Sport Fishing Package which includes a brand new motorized kayak complete with everything needed for a day on the water.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Sport Fishing Championship to Reel Pro and to welcome back B.A.S.S.,” said Greg Kirksey, Vice President of Marketing for SiteOne. “Reel Pro 2022 will be bigger and better than ever.”

The sweepstakes will run through June 30th. Click here for more information.

For a marketing toolkit from SiteOne, click here.