FMC Corporation’s Director of Consumer and Environmental Solutions, Wendell Codner, was named the recipient of the 2022 E. Allen James Leadership Award by RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment) at its 32nd annual meeting held in Georgia. The award is the organization’s most distinguished volunteer honor and recognizes exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to the specialty pesticide and fertilizer industry, and to RISE.

“We are thrilled to see Wendell receive this recognition. As an FMC employee for the last 38 years, there is no one more committed to our specialty business. It is because of his genuine dedication to the industry that he is respected and trusted by all those who know him,” said FMC Global Specialty Solutions Business Director Nadia Sinno.

With his entire professional life spent at FMC Corporation while focused on the chemical industry, Codner first joined the company as a regional sales representative in the Agricultural Chemical Group and since then, has held numerous positions, including national sales manager for the Professional Solutions and North America Agricultural Division, marketing manager for Professional Solutions and business manager for FMC Software Solutions. Currently, he is the director of Consumer and Environmental Solutions, which develops and markets active ingredients to the consumer marketers who sell their branded products into the global consumer channel. His portfolio also includes other non-crop segments, such as Vector (Mosquito Control Districts) and FMC’s recent entry into the Industrial Vegetation Management (IVM) market to combat weeds around the nation’s infrastructure.

Codner is a graduate of the Jamaica School of Agriculture, Tuskegee University, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

