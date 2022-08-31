PBI-Gordon Corporation, will be offering its best prices on its most popular products starting tomorrow through November 18, 2022 through its Early Order Program (EOP). The 2022 EOP features 16 qualifying products, including Union® Fungicide SC, Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds, Segway® Fungicide SC, and SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf.

Program participants who have registered online in previous years will be automatically enrolled in the 2022 EOP. Level 1 EOP program participants ($500-$999) can earn an additional 15% rebate. Level II EOP participants ($1,000 or more) can earn an additional rebate of 25%. All orders must be made through a PBI-Gordon distributor. More information on the program and access to the Rebate Calculator and Planning Tool can be found here.

Staffing News

Employee-owned PBI-Gordon has also made several promotions and hires over the Summer. These include:

Eric Smith has been promoted to vice president of regulatory, formulation, and GLP. Most recently, Smith was senior director of regulatory, formulation, and GLP. After holding regulatory and research positions with United Industries Corporation and Incyte Genomics, Smith joined PBI-Gordon in 2014 as federal registrations manager – responsible for the management of all FIFRA-related regulatory actions in support of the registration and sale of PBI-Gordon products. Since then, Smith’s duties have expanded to include oversight of the company’s lab services team, oversight of state and federal regulatory affairs, the development and execution of strategic and tactical plans, and staff mentorship. Smith is a graduate of Milliken University, holding B.S. degrees in both Biology and Psychology.

Jason Manz has been promoted to the newly-created role of vice president, strategic marketing, and new business development. In his new role, Manz will lead PBI-Gordon’s planning process to develop, enhance, and implement strategic marketing and operations plans. He will also serve as the lead for the company’s subsidiaries in the areas of acquisitions, licensing of technology, negotiations with third parties, and sourcing the development of new business opportunities that support PBI-Gordon’s overall growth strategy. Manz joined PBI-Gordon in 2020 as senior director of national accounts and will maintain his responsibilities as he transitions to his new role. Prior to joining PBI-Gordon, he held product management and sales positions with BASF and Bayer Crop Science. Manz holds a B.S. degree in Agricultural Studies from Iowa State University and an MBA from Concordia University in St. Paul, MN.

Dan Dumler has joined PBI Gordon as western regional sales manager. Dumler is responsible for leading the PBI-Gordon sales team in the western half of the U.S. – which includes Wisconsin and states west of the Mississippi River. Based in Castle Rock, CO, Dumler’s duties include coaching the western regional sales team, identifying news sales opportunities, and strengthening the company’s product portfolio with key customers in the golf course maintenance and professional lawn care segments. Prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Dumler was a regional sales manager at Simplot Turf & Horticulture. Before that, he held various sales positions for Bayer Environmental Science. Dumler holds a B.A. in agricultural business management from Oregon State University.