The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced a partnership with Husqvarna as the Official Robotic Mower of the association.

With the partnership, NJCAA members will receive a special incentive on Automower purchases. “The NJCAA’s partnership with Husqvarna offers a unique and cutting-edge solution that will enhance member college’s facilities and productivity,” stated Dr, Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO.

“Husqvarna is proud to support the NJCAA and their mission to champion collegiate athletics across the nation,” said Jason Connor, Husqvarna Director of Commercial Robotics. “As an industry leader in turf management, we aim to amplify that mission from the field level with our cost-efficient and sustainable robotic mowing solutions.”



Husqvarna offers a commercial lineup that accommodates small to large areas with its Automower® and CEORA robotic mowers. Its robotic mowers offer low noise and are emission-free, delivering frequent, high-precision mowing in any condition, ensuring fields are always game-ready.

Husqvarna offers a broad fleet of Automower machines, including the 550 EPOS model. The 550 EPOS features Husqvarna EPOS guidance with transport paths, AppDrive and precise area management. With virtual boundaries users can define several work areas with different settings as well as set temporary stay-out zones. It handles all types of lawns, navigates narrow passages, and manages slopes up to 45% (24°) – even in rainy conditions.

The CEORA robotic mower is a modular system where users select the drive unit combination that best suits their operations. The split design features a drive unit and a front unit. The 546 drive unit delivers high cutting performance and large total capacity, around 12.3 acres in a two-day period. The 544 drive unit has a formidable cutting capacity of around 9.8 acres in a two-day period.

For more information on the adoption of robotic mowers within the collegiate sector, visit this recent Turf article.