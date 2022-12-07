In honor of those who served, Kubota Tractor Corporation awarded five new farmer veteran recipients new Kubota equipment through its 2022 “Geared to Give” program in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC). Every year, one veteran from each of Kubota’s five operating divisions is selected to receive new Kubota equipment through the program, with awarded equipment such as agriculture tractors, utility and compact tractors, and utility vehicles. In addition to their new equipment, each recipient is honored with a special ceremony to recognize their military service and their continued service to their communities through farming.



Since “Geared to Give” was established in 2015, Kubota has provided $800,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans, and 36 pieces of donated Kubota equipment to help them take their farming operations to the next level. Additionally, Kubota offers exclusive discounts to members of the Farmer Veteran Coalition with instant customer rebates for purchasing select Kubota equipment at all 1,100 authorized-Kubota dealerships nationwide.



The 2022 “Geared to Give” program received more than 400 applications through FVC’s Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. This year’s recipients are:

Southeast Division: Robert Bartleson served more than 26 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force which included more than nine deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Africa, and Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq. Robert’s multiple deployments with the nation’s most elite special forces earned him multiple Bronze Star Medals along with the Bronze Star Medal with a “V” device for valor. Robert and his wife, Kristie, own and operate BucknHam Farms, a 21-acre non-GMO organic regenerative farm in Crestview, FL, where they raise laying hens, goats and pigs. Kubota is awarding Robert an MX Series utility tractor with loader and a Land Pride box blade and forks.

Western Division: Brian Gorman served more than nine years in the U.S. Army which included a deployment to Afghanistan where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Brian and his wife, Karla, own and operate Blarney Heights Farm, a 200-acre grass-fed, grass-finished Dexter cattle operation in Trego, MT. Kubota is awarding Brian a one-year lease on an M7 Series ag tractor with loader which he will use to feed his cattle and horses, move equipment and supplies, and conduct ranch improvements.

Central Division: Joy Hughes served four years in the U.S. Army as a logistics specialist and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Joy and her husband, J.D., own and operate Beggs Pasture Raised Chickens and Eggs, a 40-acre pastured poultry operation in Beggs, OK. Kubota awarded Joy an L02 Series compact tractor with loader and a Land Pride brush hog and grapple.

Midwest Division: Lieutenant Colonel John Lord has been serving in the US. Army since 1999 and is currently the Director of Simulation Education at the Army University in Fort Leavenworth, KS. During his time in service, John deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and once in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. John owns and operates Eco-Cattle LLC, an 80-acre grass-fed and finished beef operation, in Oskaloosa, KS. Kubota awarded John an M60 Series utility tractor with loader.

Northern Division: Larry Daugherty served a combined 18 years in the PA and WV Army National Guard. They included a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, before being medically retired due to injuries sustained in Iraq. Larry and his wife, Anita, own and operate Heritage Farms, a 40-acre farm where he specializes in raising heritage breeds of cattle and hogs, in McClellandtown, PA. Kubota awarded Larry an RTV-XG850 Sidekick utility vehicle.

For more information on FVC's 2023 application process, visit Farmvetco.org.

