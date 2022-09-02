As Summer winds down, it’s no surprise that the busy Green Industry is packed with corporate news. Here are a few highlights from the Summer season.

KIOTI Tractor Receives 2022 Gold Level Award

KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., recently received the 2022 Gold Level Award from the Equipment Dealers Association (EDA). This recognition is determined by dealer ratings gathered via the EDA’s annual Dealer-Manufacturer Relations Survey. KIOTI received exceptionally high ratings from dealers, setting the company apart and earning special recognition within its category. This year marks the fifth time KIOTI received the EDA’s Gold Level Award in the past decade. Previous years in which KIOTI was recognized include 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

EDA’s annual awards recognize manufacturers that are leading the industry by providing top-quality service, support, products and parts to dealers in the United States and Canada. Each year, the EDA administers a Dealer-Manufacturer Relations Survey that focuses on 12 categories including overall satisfaction, product availability and quality, technical support, parts availability, marketing and advertising support, and customer service. Gold Level Awards are presented to manufacturers that receive exemplary ratings and score exceptionally well for their respective categories.

Syngenta Extends SummerPay™

To help customers manage expenses, Syngenta is introducing extended SummerPay™ terms on purchases of products needed to maintain clients’ lawns.

Landscapers can defer payment until June 20, 2023 on purchases of the following products made until Sept. 30, 2022:

Headway® fungicide 2×1

Headway 10-gal. LinkPak™

Instrata® fungicide 2×2.5

Warm Season Herbicide Solution

Those that participated in the 2022 GreenTrust® 365 program will also earn the 2022 yearlong rebate on all purchases now through Sept. 30, 2022.

WorkWave Q2: 168% Revenue Growth Year-to-Date

WorkWave®, provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business’s life cycle, reported 168% year-to-date (YTD) growth and Q2 revenue growth of 148% year-over-year (YOY). Software sales have been the main driver behind this momentum, growing at 173% YTD. WorkWave has also been recently named one of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2022 by The Software Report.

RC Mowers Adds California Dealer

RC Mowers has added another West Coast dealership to its network with the on-boarding of Cal-Line Equipment in California.

Cal-Line Equipment was founded in 1986 by Dennis G. Knoll in Livermore, CA, as an equipment sales and service business for the tree and landscaping industries. In 2021, the family-owned company joined the Owen Family of Companies, which includes Owen Equipment and Blaze Equipment. The Knoll family is still involved in the daily operations of Cal-Line and continues to provide a wide range of woodchippers, stump grinders, horizonal grinders, and whole-tree chippers.

RC Mowers traveled throughout the U.S. on an extensive Great American Road Show to demonstrate its remote-operated mowers to dealers and potential customers. The tour has introduced their robotic mowers to potential dealers throughout the country. In November, RC Mowers expanded its dealer network to the West Coast for the first time by adding Cal-Line’s sister company, Owen Equipment, in Washington and Oregon.

Briggs & Stratton Partners With Canimex Group

Briggs & Stratton has announced a new partnership with Canimex Group (Canimex), a manufacturer and international trader in mechanical, hydraulic, electrical, and electronic components and products. Canimex Group’s Mechanical and Electrical division will leverage Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery power solutions in applications for a variety of industries through this new partnership.

“As more OEMs look toward electrification, we are pleased to add Canimex Group to our list of impressive Battery Technology Partners,” said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager — Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Canimex’s manufacturing expertise combined with our cutting-edge battery power technology will help set OEMs up for success as they pursue integrating electrified equipment.”

“There’s no question that the future is battery power. As more of our customers pursue electrification, we are excited to be partnering with Vanguard to deliver ruggedly designed, powerfully built battery solutions that our customers can trust to deliver a solid performance,” said Dominic Bolduc, technical sales representative at Canimex.