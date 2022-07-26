Would you do yard work on vacation if it meant you could stay in a luxury rental for free? Lawn care brand Toro is offering hopeful vacationers the chance to stay in upscale rental houses for free – all they have to do is a little yardwork using Toro’s energy-efficient, battery-powered yard care tools.

Introducing mowbnb, a limited time property booking platform featuring one-of-a-kind houses in popular summer vacation destinations: the Hamptons, Austin, Miami, San Francisco and Charlotte. Whether it’s families who want to make warm-weather memories before school starts, or friends looking for some R&R, the available properties feature a range of state-of-the-art amenities, from pools and Jacuzzis to guest houses, outdoor kitchens and, of course, beautiful lawns.

But unlike pricey property rental sites, money is no good at mowbnb. Guests simply trim, edge and mow away the price of their stay by taking care of the yard work (is this perfect for landscapers or what?!). Toro’s latest lineup of energy-efficient, battery-powered 60V Flex-Force Power System® cordless yard care tools will help guests do their part to keep the properties beautiful and get them back to enjoying the fruits of their labor — if you can even call it that. The tools include a hedge trimmer, string trimmer, edger and leaf blower, all with one interchangeable battery.

The properties will even be equipped with Toro’s new robotic mower, available for pre-order this fall, which will check the grass cutting off the to-do list without anyone lifting a finger. This is the latest innovation in Toro’s SmartYard offerings, bringing people smart, connected solutions, from autonomous mower technology to lighting and irrigation systems, to make the most of their outdoor space.

“At Toro we continually innovate to create lawn care tools that increase productivity and give consumers time back in their weekends. We’re excited to show our mowbnb guests how easy and seamless our tools are so that they can spend their mowbnb vacation on what’s most important: making unforgettable memories with their loved ones,” said Greg Janey, Vice President, Residential & Landscape Contractor Business and Center for Technology, Research and Innovation at The Toro Company.

These free vacation properties will be available to book tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27 beginning at 1 pm ET. Bookings are extremely limited and will be claimed on a first come, first served basis at mowbnb.com. Site visitors will also have the opportunity to win a package of Toro’s new battery-powered products.

For more information on Toro’s battery-powered solutions, check out Turf’s coverage of the Toro Grandstand Revolution mower with the HyperCell Battery System.