From now through September 30, Bayer is providing a special offer as part of the NOW Solutions program, making it a good time to purchase lawn solutions like Celsius® XTRA, and Tetrino™. Savings in four different ways include: off-invoice volume discounts; select product rebates; agronomic pairing incentives; and NOW/Fall Purchase Tier Rebates.

Celsius XTRA combines the broadleaf control of Celsius® with the added control of sedges to create one broad-spectrum solution for postemergence weed control. It’s possible to save up to 12.2% with the NOW Solutions program.

Tetrino — featuring the new active ingredient tetraniliprole — is now available for purchase in California. It controls white grub, bluegrass billbugs, fallarmy worm, and more. “With the availability of Tetrino, superintendents and lawn care operators in California now have one solution with flexible application timing to control the toughest, turf-damaging insects,” said Dr. Zac Reicher, technical service turfgrass manager – west region of the Bayer U.S. Turf & Ornamentals business. “Other options for managing these pests require multiple products and strict application windows.”

In addition to flexible application timing, landscapers and LCOs can incorporate it into other management programs for treating pests like chinch bugs, caterpillars, and billbugs. Absorbed through the roots and shoots of the turf, tetraniliprole causes immediate cessation of insect feeding following exposure. Savings of up to 13.4% with the NOW Solutions program are possible.

In additional Bayer news, Densicor is now available for purchase in New York, providing disease control without the worry of damaging or thinning turf. This fungicide effectively controls dollar spot, brown patch, anthracnose, gray leaf spot, and snow mold plus common warm-season diseases like mini-ring and fairy ring. One bottle treats six acres.

