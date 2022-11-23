Makita Equip Expo
Makita® is meeting the demand for extended battery-powered run-time and performance for mowing, trimming, and clean-up applications with three systems of professional outdoor power equipment.

Makita’s Three Systems of Professional Power Equipment:

  • XGT® 40V max | 80V max: The most powerful Makita handheld solution for pro landscapers, with cordless equipment and tools engineered for applications that traditionally use cords, gas, or air (100+ products, one system).
  • ConnectX™ 36V | 40V max: A run-time and power solution for professional landscapers seeking a gas replacement. The ConnectX™ 1,200 watt hour battery is compatible with ConnectX™ products, as well as 40V max XGT® and 36V (18V X2) LXT® products.
  • LXT® 18V | 36V: The world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V batteries (300+ Products, One System), with an expansive range of 18V and 36V mowers, trimmers, blowers, chain saws, and more.

Additionally, seven new products debuted this Fall:

1. GML01 40V max XGT® Brushless 21″ Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower
  • High torque brushless motor delivers gas performance
  • Premium cut quality with high vacuum lift
  • Self-propelled cruise control technology
  • Commercial-grade steel deck
  • Cuts up to 1-1/5 acre in 108 minutes or less with (2) 40V max 8.0Ah batteries
  • Available Q1 2023
GCU04 40V max XGT® Brushless 18″ Chain Saw, Tool Only
  • Delivers power of a 42cc gas chain saw
  • Up to 40 cuts in 12″ diameter cedar with 40V max XGT® 5.0Ah battery
  • Captured bar nuts are retained in sprocket cover for convenient set-up and maintenance
  • Available Q1 2023
GCU05 40V max XGT® Brushless 16″ Chain Saw, Tool Only
  • Delivers power of a 42cc gas chain saw
  • Up to 40 cuts in 12″ diameter cedar with 40V max XGT® 5.0Ah battery
  • “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance
  • Available Q1 2023
GRU07 40V max XGT String TrimmerMakita Equip Expo
  • Delivers the power of a 35cc gas-powered brush cutter
  • High-torque mode for demanding applications
  • Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows operators to choose direction of debris removal (ideal for roadside vegetation control and spaces that limit directional debris removal)
  • Available Q1 2024
GRU06 40V max XGT Brush Cutter
  • Delivers the power of a 35cc gas-powered brush cutter
  • High-torque mode for demanding applications
  • Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows operators to choose direction of debris removal (ideal for roadside vegetation control and spaces that limit directional debris removal)
  • Available Q1 2024
GCU06 40V max XGT® Brushless 18″ Chain Saw, Tool Only
  • Delivers power of a 42cc gas chain saw
  • Up to 40 cuts in 12″ diameter cedar with 40V max XGT® 5.0Ah battery
  • “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance
  • Available Q1 2023
CBU02 36V ConnectX™ Brushless Backpack Blower
  • Delivers power of a 64cc gas backpack blower
  • Up to 671 CFM and 157 MPH
  • Variable speed trigger for power and run-time management
  • Cruise control can be set between 0 – 671 CFM (no need to hold trigger)
  • Available Q1 2023
