Makita® is meeting the demand for extended battery-powered run-time and performance for mowing, trimming, and clean-up applications with three systems of professional outdoor power equipment.
Makita’s Three Systems of Professional Power Equipment:
- XGT® 40V max | 80V max: The most powerful Makita handheld solution for pro landscapers, with cordless equipment and tools engineered for applications that traditionally use cords, gas, or air (100+ products, one system).
- ConnectX™ 36V | 40V max: A run-time and power solution for professional landscapers seeking a gas replacement. The ConnectX™ 1,200 watt hour battery is compatible with ConnectX™ products, as well as 40V max XGT® and 36V (18V X2) LXT® products.
- LXT® 18V | 36V: The world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V batteries (300+ Products, One System), with an expansive range of 18V and 36V mowers, trimmers, blowers, chain saws, and more.
Additionally, seven new products debuted this Fall:
1. GML01 40V max XGT® Brushless 21″ Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower
- High torque brushless motor delivers gas performance
- Premium cut quality with high vacuum lift
- Self-propelled cruise control technology
- Commercial-grade steel deck
- Cuts up to 1-1/5 acre in 108 minutes or less with (2) 40V max 8.0Ah batteries
- Available Q1 2023
GCU04 40V max XGT® Brushless 18″ Chain Saw, Tool Only
- Delivers power of a 42cc gas chain saw
- Up to 40 cuts in 12″ diameter cedar with 40V max XGT® 5.0Ah battery
- Captured bar nuts are retained in sprocket cover for convenient set-up and maintenance
- Available Q1 2023
GCU05 40V max XGT® Brushless 16″ Chain Saw, Tool Only
- Delivers power of a 42cc gas chain saw
- Up to 40 cuts in 12″ diameter cedar with 40V max XGT® 5.0Ah battery
- “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance
- Available Q1 2023
GRU07 40V max XGT String Trimmer
- Delivers the power of a 35cc gas-powered brush cutter
- High-torque mode for demanding applications
- Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows operators to choose direction of debris removal (ideal for roadside vegetation control and spaces that limit directional debris removal)
- Available Q1 2024
GRU06 40V max XGT Brush Cutter
- Delivers the power of a 35cc gas-powered brush cutter
- High-torque mode for demanding applications
- Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows operators to choose direction of debris removal (ideal for roadside vegetation control and spaces that limit directional debris removal)
- Available Q1 2024
GCU06 40V max XGT® Brushless 18″ Chain Saw, Tool Only
- Delivers power of a 42cc gas chain saw
- Up to 40 cuts in 12″ diameter cedar with 40V max XGT® 5.0Ah battery
- “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance
- Available Q1 2023
CBU02 36V ConnectX™ Brushless Backpack Blower
- Delivers power of a 64cc gas backpack blower
- Up to 671 CFM and 157 MPH
- Variable speed trigger for power and run-time management
- Cruise control can be set between 0 – 671 CFM (no need to hold trigger)
- Available Q1 2023
For more information about Makita Outdoor Power Equipment, click here.
For Turf’s recent Equip Expo Product Preview feature, click here.
No Comment