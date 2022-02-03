PBI-Gordon is officially launching its 75th Anniversary Celebration at the GSCAA Conference & Trade Show in San Diego, CA. Founded in 1947 in Kansas City, MO, the company’s portfolio of leading professional turf care products includes SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf and Segway® Fungicide SC. As one of the first companies to recognize the need for turf solutions designed specifically for golf course superintendents, PBI-Gordon knew that kicking off the 75th Anniversary at the GSCAA Conference was a natural choice. The main message of the celebration is a heartfelt “Thank You” to its customers, industry partners, suppliers, and research partners.

“Partnership is one of our core values, and we’re extremely customer-centric, so when we talk about partnership, we mean it,” said Neil Cleveland vice president and general manager of PBI-Gordon Corporation. “We’re extremely proud of our current market position, and we have big plans for the next 75 years of growth and success.”

On the heels of a record-breaking 2021, PBI-Gordon is well-positioned for its next chapter. The company has a history of making key acquisitions to support its growth and is actively pursuing new opportunities to meet the needs of its customers and channel partners. “As I always like to say, for PBI-Gordon, the best is yet to come,” said Cleveland. (Click here to watch Cleveland and others from PBI-Gordon in a 75th anniversary video.)

After launching at the GSCAA conference, the anniversary celebration will continue throughout the year, with special events for end-users and industry partners, as well as employee-owners of PBI-Gordon Companies.