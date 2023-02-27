RC Mowers Helps Maintain Daytona International Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently won his first Daytona 500 Cup at the Daytona International Speedway. And though the track may be where the action happens, turf at the famous site also needs to be impeccably maintained– especially ahead of The 2023 Great American Race. As a result, the Speedway has turned to RC Mowers‘ robotic fleet to help with turfgrass upkeep.

Ground crews at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway also call on RC Mowers machines to cut some of the most famous banks in racing. Daytona International Speedway uses the TK-52XP to mow their outer banks and Homestead-Miami Speedway utilizes the TK-44E for theirs. Talladega Superspeedway has maintained their banks with a TK-60XP since 2021.

Representatives of RC Mowers showcased their remote-operated mowers and newly released Autonomous Mowing Robot on the Midway at Daytona Speedweeks, including the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300” on February 18 and at the Daytona 500 on February 19.

“Our mowers have helped these racetracks address major challenges which include solving labor, safety, and efficiency issues,” says Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. “These speedways have allowed us to showcase our mowers at select events. This [was] a fantastic opportunity to gain national awareness for our brand.”

RC Mowers displayed their mowers alongside other major brands such as Toyota, Door Dash, Ally Bank, and Sunoco. The robotic mower company also will be on hand at the “Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola” race on August 25 and the “Coke Zero Sugar 400” on August 26, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway and will showcase their mowers at the “Contender Boats 300” on October 21 and at the “NASCAR Cup Series 400” on October 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For a recent Turf Magazine article discussing the benefits of robotic mowers on landscapers, click here.