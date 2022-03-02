Batteries can overheat, posing fire risks.

A recall has been issued on the Husqvarna Automower 535 All-Wheel Drive Robotic Lawnmower due to a fire hazard. The lithium-ion battery in the mower can overheat, posing a risk of fire. Husqvarna has received five reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported. Included in the recall is the residential Automower 435x AWD. The recall was issued February 17 and affects about 1,400 units sold nationwide and online from March 2020 through July 2021 for about $4,500.

Lawn and landscape professionals should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and download the free software update that Husqvarna Professional Products is pushing to the recalled units. Consumers with units having more than 1,200 charging cycles will also receive a free replacement battery. Husqvarna Professional Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.