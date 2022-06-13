Scythe Robotics, a creator of commercial-grade autonomous solutions for the landscaping industry, has surpassed 5,000 reservations for its all-electric, fully autonomous commercial mower, Scythe M.52.

Founded in 2018, Scythe has seen demand for M.52 from a broad contractor base— with businesses ranging from $1 million to $100’s of millions in annual revenue. This includes some of the largest and fastest growing businesses in the industry like Yellowstone Landscape, Clean Scapes, and Impact Landscaping & Irrigation.

“The excitement that landscape contractors have displayed for M.52 shows the direction the market is moving,” said Jack Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Scythe. “The industry is hungry for technology solutions that not only solve some of its biggest needs like labor and productivity but also deliver the environmental benefits of zero emissions and quieter mowing.”

The all-electric Scythe M.52 is designed from the ground up and integrates state-of-the-art autonomy with a rugged commercial-grade, all-electric design.

“Landscape contractors agree – M.52 is a game-changer,” says Isaac Roberts, co-founder and COO of Scythe. “It is especially true this year as the season is under way and the labor pains seem to be more severe than ever. Our partners clearly see the opportunity to transform their operations with the next-gen technology and pro-level performance of M.52.”

M.52 increases productivity while also improving the quality of cut and worker safety. The mower features a suite of sensors that enable it to operate safely in typical landscaping environments by identifying and responding to the presence of humans, animals, and other potential obstacles. M.52 also captures valuable property and mower performance data, which helps landscape contractors improve workflow, identify upsell opportunities, schedule more efficiently, and manage labor costs.

Scythe will continue to accept reservations for M.52 as it ramps manufacturing over the next 18 months and reaches full-scale production in 2025. In the meantime, Scythe will work closely with contractors to ready their operations for robots, addressing infrastructure needs like the electrical and internet services at their facilities and getting their teams trained on the technology.

