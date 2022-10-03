With supply chain shortages in the news, SiteOne® Landscape Supply continues to help contractors source available materials through its Hardscapes In-Stock Program, providing contractors a reference of material in stock at their local Stone Center location. SiteOne’s Stone Centers offer a diverse range of natural stone and manufactured products, colors and finishes with inventory specifically tailored to each location. The program gives contractors peace of mind that hardscaping jobs will be complete on time by ensuring high-demand products are in–stock and available for pickup or delivery with short notice.

“The In-Stock Program is our way to provide some transparency to our customers,” said Chris Noone, SiteOne senior director of category management. “We’ve worked with our suppliers to make sure these products are available, and our customers can feel confident that their local Stone Center has whatever they need to complete the project.”

SiteOne Stone Centers specialize in educating customers, sourcing materials, and stocking the right products in the appropriate geographies. SiteOne’s exclusive Castle Collection provides all the paving material needed to complete a custom-looking natural stone patio in a fraction of the time and can be ordered online. SiteOne also carries hardscaping efficiency tools like cut off saws and plate compactors.

Visit SiteOne.com/StoneCenter for a full list of Stone Centers and SiteOne.com/Learn for hardscaping project tips.

