STIHL Inc. and Briggs & Stratton announce a new manufacturing relationship that will expand the offerings of STIHL products in the U.S. Through this relationship, STIHL will launch a line of zero-turn mowers for professionals and homeowners. The new products will be available in select authorized local STIHL Dealers beginning in January 2023.

STIHL will add zero-turn mowers to its line of outdoor power solutions for landscaping, tree care, construction, cleaning and gardening. Combined with the existing gasoline and battery-powered handheld outdoor power equipment range, the addition of zero-turn mowers allows STIHL and STIHL dealers to provide one of the broadest ranges of outdoor power equipment in America. Briggs & Stratton will manufacture the new line of zero-turn mowers to meet STIHL specifications and quality standards.

“The introduction of zero-turn mowers allows our network of authorized local STIHL Dealers to offer an even greater breadth of product solutions for our customers who turn to STIHL for world class products and support to meet their garden and landscape needs,” said Terry Horan, STIHL Inc. President and CEO. “Working with Briggs & Stratton, a well-established leader in this product category, allows us to bring a superior product to market for both demanding professionals and discerning homeowners.”

“We take great pride that STIHL has seen in Briggs & Stratton what we have known for years – we design, engineer and manufacture the best zero-turn mowers on the market,” said Steve Andrews, Briggs & Stratton president and CEO. “With a 114-year legacy of power application and manufacturing expertise, Briggs & Stratton is a trusted leader in this industry, and we look forward to applying our superior product and manufacturing capabilities to produce STIHL zero-turn mowers.”

