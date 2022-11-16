Brought to you by

The first compact track loaders have rolled off the assembly line at Takeuchi’s new manufacturing facility in Moore, SC. This facility, Takeuchi’s first production facility in North America, will eventually produce nearly all the company’s compact track loaders. This will allow Takeuchi to reduce compact track loader production lead time for its North American customers. The Moore facility addition will better meet market needs worldwide.

“The North American market has demonstrated the greatest demand for Takeuchi compact track loaders over time, and that demand continues to grow,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “Manufacturing these popular machines here is a sound business decision because it eliminates the need to ship them from an overseas facility to supply our North American dealers and customers. However, Takeuchi’s global markets are also expanding, and we expect to export more compact track loaders from our new facility as production levels increase.”

Takeuchi has historically produced compact track loaders at one of their factories in the Nagano province of Japan. After most compact track loader production has moved from Japan, Takeuchi will retool the Moore facility to produce compact excavators.

Forty people currently work at the new 156,000-square-foot production facility and standalone office building. Additional staff will come on board as Takeuchi ramps up track loader production over the next few months. Ultimately, the facility will employ around 150 people, generating even more job opportunities and infusing money into the local economy.

