Unilock will invest $55.6 million to establish a new advanced manufacturing campus in Virginia. The hardscape manufacturer will locate up to four new production facilities in Doswell to meet increased customer demand from mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets. Unilock distributes its paving stone and retaining wall products across Canada and to 30 U.S. states from 13 manufacturing sites in Ontario, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York and Massachusetts.

The Toronto, Canada-based company also considered Georgia and Maryland before choosing Virginia for the project, which will create 50 new jobs in Hanover County.

“I can think of no better way to kick off the next 50 years for Unilock than planting our flag in Doswell, VA,” said Brian Kallmeyer, Unilock General Manager. “The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets are key to our continued growth as a company and finding the right location was critical. Thankfully, Doswell checks all the boxes. Our experience with both the county and state officials has been remarkable both in professionalism and cordiality. We look forward to a long relationship as a great business and contributor to the community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $340,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project. Funding and services to support Unilock’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“When international manufacturers like Unilock choose Virginia, it reinforces our competitive advantages like access to key markets, sophisticated infrastructure, and a high-quality workforce,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to play a significant role in our economic vitality, and we are honored to add this impressive company to the roster as it establishes a new campus in Hanover County.”

“We are excited that Unilock has selected Hanover County for a major manufacturing operation that will increase its reach to significant markets on the East Coast,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia is a world-class transportation and logistics hub with a renowned manufacturing workforce, and this new operation will greatly contribute to the company’s long-term growth.”

“With more than 30,000 manufacturing workers in the region, I’m thrilled that Unilock found Hanover County to be the perfect fit,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO, Greater Richmond Partnership. “The strength of the workforce in the region has attracted over 1,100 manufacturing firms to the region, many of whom select Hanover.”