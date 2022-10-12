Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has earned five nominations in the 2022 Construction Computing “Hammers” Awards. This year, in addition to being named a finalist in the BIM, architectural design and company recognition categories, Vectorworks is also being recognized for its achievements in innovation and sustainability.

In its 17th year, the Construction Computing Awards, also known as “The Hammers,” historically showcase and reward the technology, tools and solutions for the effective design, construction, maintenance and modification of commercial buildings, residential and social housing and civil engineering projects of all sizes. The 2022 awards emphasize the importance of maintaining the pace of technological change while reducing carbon emissions, delivering electrification of the transport system and building smarter cities.

Vectorworks is nominated in the following categories:

BIM Software of the Year : Vectorworks Architect

: Vectorworks Architect Architectural Design Software of the Year : Vectorworks Architect

: Vectorworks Architect Company of the Year : Vectorworks, Inc.

: Vectorworks, Inc. Innovation of the Year : Vectorworks, Inc. for the Vectorworks Embodied Carbon Calculator (VECC)

: Vectorworks, Inc. for the Vectorworks Embodied Carbon Calculator (VECC) Sustainability Project of the Year: Studio Partington with Vectorworks Architect for Golden Lane Estate

“As the world changes, designers need software that provides them with a straightforward way to get involved in the effort to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change,” said Luka Stefanovic, senior architecture industry specialist at Vectorworks and creator behind the VECC. “Sustainability, innovation and creativity are here to stay in the AEC industry and it’s remarkable that Vectorworks is staying at the forefront of these trends.”

Award winners are determined by voter submission and a panel of judges. Voters are encouraged to place their votes by November 1st on the Construction Computing Awards website. Winners will be announced on November 10th at the awards ceremony in London.

For previous Turf Magazine Vectorworks Inc. coverage click here.