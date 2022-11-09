Brought to you by

For the seventh straight year, Volvo Construction Equipment has received Highest Retained Value Awards from EquipmentWatch, a construction industry insights provider. The first 2022 award went to the EC380E in the Large Crawler Excavators category. The second went to the L250H in the Large Wheel Loaders category.

“Volvo is committed to designing machines that retain high value over their entire life cycle, including when owners are ready to resell them at a competitive price,” said Stephen Roy, president, Region North America,Volvo CE.

The EC380 crawler excavator and L250 wheel loader feature robust structures and high-quality welding for strength and durability. Volvo has also integrated machine technology that helps its products retain their value. This includes ActiveCare®Direct, a telematics system that provides insights to reduce fuel consumption, unplanned maintenance, operator errors, and excessive hours caused by unnecessary idling.

To support the longevity of its equipment and help with life cycle value, Volvo offers several additional services to machine owners. These services include a Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, a Fuel Efficiency Guarantee, and the Certified Used program.

