Mariani Announces Acquisition of Lifescape Colorado

Mariani Premier Group acquires it's 19th residential landscape company with the addition of Lifescape Colorado.

Mariani Premier Group has announced the acquisition of Lifescape Colorado, a renowned residential landscape firm founded in 1976 by Charles Randolph. The move marks the 19th acquisition by the group and continues the rapid momentum of its dynamic national expansion.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lifescape Colorado has been serving the Denver area for the past 48 years. Michael Hupf has been at the helm as President for the past 18 years. He has led the company from a boutique local firm to a national leader in the landscape industry. With a strong focus on serving high-touch residential clients in Denver, Lifescape has built a reputation for delivering top-notch services tailored to its distinguished clientele.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lifescape Colorado into the Mariani Premier Group family,” said Mariani Premier Group Chairman Frank Mariani. “The addition of Lifescape further strengthens our position in the Colorado market and underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and expertise to our clients across the country.”

Bryan Christiansen, CEO of Mariani Premier Group added, “We look forward to leveraging Lifescape Colorado’s exceptional talent, resources, and use of technology as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the landscaping industry.”

Hupf expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Joining forces with the Mariani Premier Group presents the next chapter for Lifescape Colorado and is an incredible opportunity for us to expand our reach both locally and nationally. This partnership will enable us to continue to build on our passion of delivering the highest standards of service and craftsmanship to our clients while fostering growth and innovation within our organization.”

Lifescape Colorado will join 18 other industry-leading residential landscape companies that currently comprise the Mariani Premier Group’s growing family of companies, including:

For another recent Turf Magazine coverage of the Mariani Premier Group, click here.

