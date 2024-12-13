Mariani Expands Again With Addition of New Jersey Firm

The Mariani Premier Group (MPG) announced today the addition of Back to Nature Home & Garden, an award winning design/build landscape architecture firm based in New Jersey that has completed projects throughout the greater New York Metro are. This includes parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. This move will expand MPG’s growing portfolio of top landscaping companies across the US and further solidify the group’s presence in the Northeast.

Founded in 1994 by Anthony and Maria Sblendorio and headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ, Back to Nature Home & Garden has established itself as an industry leader with its unique approach to landscape design and maintenance. Combining experiential, high-touch client service with an unwavering commitment to ecological and agricultural inspiration, Back to Nature brings over 30 years of expertise to the Mariani family.

“On behalf of the entire MPG team, I am thrilled to welcome Back to Nature Home & Garden into our family,” said Bryan Christiansen, CEO of Mariani Premier Group. “Their dedication to sustainable landscaping, exceptional client service, and innovative garden center experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled quality and value to clients across all of our markets.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Mariani Premier Group. One of the many commonalities we share with our colleagues at Mariani is that we treat our team like family and their well-being is paramount to our success. We are inspired by the vision for the Mariani Premier Group and look forward to all of the ways we will benefit and share insights in this new partnership. In addition, we are excited to announce that Evan Ralph will take on the role of Co-President along with me as we start this next phase of our journey. His leadership, dedication and creativity have helped Back to Nature tremendously over the last 10 years.” explained Anthony Sblendorio, Founder and Co-President of Back to Nature.

For more Turf Magazine coverage of Mariani, read on:

The Yardstick: Q&A With Frank Mariani, Mariani Premier Group

Five Do’s & Don’ts Of Selling A Family Landscape Business