Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured

Mariani Expands Again With Addition of New Jersey Firm

Mariani Premier Group has announced the addition of Back to Nature Home & Garden, a design/build landscape architecture firm based in NJ.

The Mariani Premier Group (MPG) announced today the addition of Back to Nature Home & Garden, an award winning design/build landscape architecture firm based in New Jersey that has completed projects throughout the greater New York Metro are. This includes parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. This move will expand MPG’s growing portfolio of top landscaping companies across the US and further solidify the group’s presence in the Northeast.

Founded in 1994 by Anthony and Maria Sblendorio and headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ, Back to Nature Home & Garden has established itself as an industry leader with its unique approach to landscape design and maintenance. Combining experiential, high-touch client service with an unwavering commitment to ecological and agricultural inspiration, Back to Nature brings over 30 years of expertise to the Mariani family.

“On behalf of the entire MPG team, I am thrilled to welcome Back to Nature Home & Garden into our family,” said Bryan Christiansen, CEO of Mariani Premier Group. “Their dedication to sustainable landscaping, exceptional client service, and innovative garden center experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled quality and value to clients across all of our markets.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Mariani Premier Group. One of the many commonalities we share with our colleagues at Mariani is that we treat our team like family and their well-being is paramount to our success. We are inspired by the vision for the Mariani Premier Group and  look forward to all of the ways we will benefit and share insights in this new partnership. In addition, we are excited to announce that Evan Ralph will take on the role of Co-President along with me as we start this next phase of our journey. His leadership, dedication and creativity have helped Back to Nature tremendously over the last 10 years.” explained Anthony Sblendorio, Founder and Co-President of Back to Nature.

For more Turf Magazine coverage of Mariani, read on:

The Yardstick: Q&A With Frank Mariani, Mariani Premier Group

Five Do’s & Don’ts Of Selling A Family Landscape Business

Business Management, Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates

Anthony Sblendorio, Back to Nature Home & Garden, Basking Ridge, Bryan Christiansen, business business management, Connecticut, corporate expansion, design-build, Evan Ralph, landscape architecture, lawn care, Maria Sblendorio, Mariani, Mariani Premier Group, MPG, New Jersey, New York, NJ, Pennsylvania, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J Keller Videoprotects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Previous

Are You Using Fleet Management Software?

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly