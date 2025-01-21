By Jessica Schwartz

From the December 2024 Issue

A Timeline Of Accomplishments

Bryan Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer,

Mariani Premier Group

Turf: When, why, and how did you start your business?

Bryan Christiansen: I joined Mariani in February of 2022, stepping into the role after a successful track record of leading high-growth companies in various industries. Prior to Mariani, I had just concluded a successful exit from another home services business in the residential solar energy industry, where I served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Vivint Solar, a publicly traded Blackstone portfolio company. There, I helped lead the company to significant value creation, culminating in its sale to Sunrun for $5.4 billion. That experience provided me with a deep understanding of the complexities involved in scaling home focused businesses and maintaining operational excellence across multiple departments, which became instrumental as I transitioned into the landscaping industry.

The opportunity at Mariani presented itself through a mutual colleague who introduced me to Frank Mariani. Frank had been searching for a CEO to help take the company forward and it was clear that the alignment of values and business vision made this the right collaboration. I saw incredible potential within Mariani and the broader landscaping industry. My leadership experience in building teams, fostering innovation, and driving strategic growth aligned perfectly with Mariani’s goal of becoming the premier outdoor living brand.

What drew me to Mariani specifically was not only the company’s rich legacy in landscaping but the potential to redefine outdoor living for homeowners across the country. In many ways, the landscaping industry mirrored the residential solar industry at the time I joined Vivint Solar— fragmented and filled with talented players. With Mariani’s foundation of success, I knew we could scale nationally while maintaining the personal, high-quality service for which Mariani is known. The challenge of leading this transformation resonated with my passion for building customer-centric, service-oriented, home services businesses that prioritize innovation, operational efficiency, and most importantly, people. Turf: Please describe your business now. BC: The Mariani Premier Group continues to be one of the most respected names in the landscaping industry, and we are rapidly expanding to create the country’s premier outdoor living company by bringing together the best talent, companies, and practices from across the nation. Currently, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including design-build, landscape maintenance, enhancements, and snow services where needed. We’ve already partnered with a number of high-performing family companies under the Mariani Premier Group umbrella, and our employee base has expanded dramatically, stretching across multiple states.

Our goal isn’t just to be the largest player, but to also raise the standard of excellence throughout the landscaping industry. By sharing best practices, operational efficiencies, and creative solutions, we aim to elevate the entire industry.

This focus on excellence and collaboration among our group companies allows us to consistently deliver personalized, high-quality service to homeowners, while leveraging the scale of a national platform and building the ultimate peer group of leaders in the green industry.

Turf: What is your educational background or skill set?

BC: I hold a bachelor’s degree in international finance from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Duke University, where I focused on strategy and entrepreneurship. My formal education laid the foundation for my leadership journey, but my real growth as a leader came from my hands-on experiences in and out of the business world. I spent two years in Colombia on a service mission — we’d build houses, clear soccer fields, do all sorts of service work. That not only allowed me to become fluent in Spanish but really shaped my work ethic and my understanding of what it means to contribute to a community. It also deepened my understanding of different cultures, a skill that has been invaluable as I’ve worked with diverse teams across multiple industries.

My time as a strategy consultant at Monitor Group provided me with critical insights into business strategy, operations, and growth. Working with Fortune 500 clients, I developed a solid foundation in corporate finance, M&A, and organizational design. But it was my leadership roles at companies like Vivint Solar and ACS / Xerox that honed my skills in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and building high-performing teams. At Vivint Solar, where I led the company through tremendous growth, I learned the importance of teamwork and how we could divide and conquer together to achieve great things.

Turf: What do you see as the main reasons why your business grew successfully?

BC: One key to Mariani’s success, and at previous companies I’ve led, has always been hiring the best people. I believe in surrounding myself with individuals who are smarter than me and empowering them to lead and innovate. Mariani’s growth has been driven by this principle. We’ve built a culture that values collaboration, and we share best practices across our family companies to make sure that everyone benefits from our collective knowledge.

Additionally, we’ve fostered a culture of continuous improvement. In the Mariani Premier Group, we’re not just focused on maintaining the status quo. We’re constantly looking for ways to innovate, to enhance our services, and to provide even better outcomes for our clients. The collective strength of our group is our ultimate advantage, as each company within our network encourages the others to raise their standards.

Turf: How did you set yourself apart from competition?

BC: At Mariani, we focus on building lasting relationships with both our clients and our employees. While many companies in the landscaping industry offer similar services, it’s our attention to detail, our customer-centric approach, and our investment in top-tier talent that truly sets us apart. We’re not just providing a service; we’re creating exceptional outdoor living experiences for our clients, and we achieve that by hiring and nurturing the best people in the industry.

In addition, the Mariani Premier Group offers something unique—the “ultimate peer group.” We bring together the best minds and talent in landscaping, allowing our companies to learn from each other and continually improve. This collaborative environment takes the collegial environment that exists in our industry and brings it to another level.

Turf: What was your best business decision?

BC: The best business decision I’ve made is extending trust to the people I hire. Hiring the best talent is important but trusting them to do what they were hired to do is even more critical. When you extend trust, people feel empowered to make decisions, take ownership, and perform at their best. It creates a positive culture where innovation can thrive, and it drives results. Trust is a powerful motivator, and I’ve seen firsthand how it transforms teams and companies.

Turf: What was your worst business decision? BC: Early in my career, I believed I needed to know everything. I felt pressure to have all the answers, which, in retrospect, was very unrealistic. Over time, I learned that it’s okay not to know everything and sometimes “I don’t know” is the right answer. I also learned that the best leaders surround themselves with experts and trust them to excel in their areas of expertise. Embracing this mindset was a turning point for me and allowed me to lead more effectively. Turf: What was your funniest business experience? BC: One of my funniest experiences happened during my consulting days when a team of us was in Europe working on a client project. After a long day of meetings, we ended up at a pub where we got into a friendly game of darts with our client. The stakes? Double or nothing on that month’s fees. We won the game, but, unfortunately, the client didn’t follow through on doubling our fee! It was a lighthearted moment that highlighted the importance of strong client relationships—and a bit of humor and friendly competition never hurts in business. Mariani Premier Group Chairman Bryan Christiansen compares notes with founder Frank Mariani on a recent property walk outside Chicago.

Turf: What’s your favorite piece of equipment/landscaper tool?

BC: A skid steer has been my favorite piece of equipment for years. It’s incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of applications, from moving heavy materials to snow removal. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of equipment, and I’ve seen firsthand how it can significantly improve productivity on job sites. It’s a game-changer for landscape and construction projects because of its adaptability. And what little kid who has seen one doesn’t want one!

Turf: What is your advice to others? What do you wish you had known?

BC: My advice is to always surround yourself with people who push you to be better. Your performance and growth are influenced by the people you spend the most time with, so make sure you’re in an environment where you’re constantly learning and improving. Also, never be afraid to admit when you don’t know something. In fact, being humble enough to learn from others is one of the most important qualities for success.

Turf: What is your plan for the future of your business?

BC: Looking forward, our goal at Mariani is to continue building the premier outdoor living company by bringing together the best landscape companies in the country. We will keep growing the Mariani Premier Group, adding more family companies, and further integrating our knowledge and best practices to benefit our clients and our team members. The future of Mariani is not just about scale; it’s about being the gold standard in our industry and continuing to raise the bar for what’s possible in landscaping and outdoor living.

