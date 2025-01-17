Mariani Enterprises, the parent company of Mariani Landscape and Mariani Premier Group, a national platform supporting a growing family of the country’s finest landscaping companies, ranked on the prestigious Crain’s Fast 50. The ranking marks Mariani’s incredible growth and expansion including a reported five-year revenue increase of 492.4%. In 2023, Mariani announced the establishment of the Mariani Premier Group, a network of the 13 top, family-owned, residential landscape companies (see bottom of article for list). With headquarters located in Lake Bluff, IL, Mariani continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. as it grows its family of companies.

Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 recognizes the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Chicagoland area, highlighting exceptional entrepreneurial success and significant revenue growth. This recognition represents more than just growth in revenue, it also showcases steadfast growth in innovation.

“The Fast 50 award highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative design and superior client service that have been the hallmark of Mariani for 65 years and has contributed to our overall success,” said Frank Mariani, Green Industry pioneer and Chairman. “We thank Crain’s Chicago Business for recognizing our growth to further establish our standing as one of the top leaders in the Green Industry in Chicago and beyond.”

Mariani’s CEO Bryan Christiansen added, “The Fast 50 award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team in the Chicago area and we look forward to maintaining strong relationships with our current clients, and forging new ones.”

Luxe RED Award Winner

In other news, Mariani Landscape recently won the prestigious Luxe Interiors + Design Luxe RED Award for its “City Escape” project. Led by Carrie Woleban-Meade, design principal and Joel Mathis, director of Project Management, “City Escape” is an incredible urban design property that boasts outdoor living environments on six levels in the heart of Chicago.

The annual Luxe RED Awards recognize and honor excellence, innovation, and the best residential architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture projects across the country.

“All of our projects are about engaging the client to get outside and enjoy their outdoor spaces”, said Woleban-Meade. “A lot of our planning was centered around maximizing this urban location, using every inch to create an outdoor environment where the client could entertain, dine, have a glass of wine around the fire pit and grow herbs in a fun garden space with their growing family. The client has excellent taste and allowed us to take some design risks including unique elements like the water wall. Our goal was to create an outdoor oasis where the client could enjoy multiple living areas on different levels that provide flexibility, and we’re so excited the family is truly happy in their new space.”

“I am proud to be part of a creative and collaborative team that can design and build such elegant spaces in a small footprint, like this urban environment”, added Mathis. “This home is on multiple levels making construction and planning both challenging and fun. From the veggie garden to the custom copper fireplace to the mural, there are so many different details that make this project stand out. We worked seamlessly with the architect and interior designer of the home as a cohesive team, creating a beautiful and functional space we are all proud of.”

About Mariani Premier Group

For 65 years, Mariani Landscape has been a leader in the Green Industry. Now, the Mariani Premier Group is quickly becoming a premier outdoor living company, creating and nurturing the outdoor spaces that bring families and communities closer together. Led by Chairman Frank Mariani, the group is bringing together the finest landscaping companies in the country, providing them with the support and resources they need to reach new heights of success. With this national expansion, Mariani plans to transform landscaping through the fusion of inspired creativity, advanced technology, and unparalleled service. For more information, visit www.marianipremiergroup.com. Companies interested in partnering with Mariani can email partner@marianipremiergroup.com for more information.

The Mariani “family of family companies” comprises: