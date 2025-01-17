Marquardt joined Massey Services in July 2018. He helped establish the company’s mobility practice for the distribution and service of all telecommunication systems and smart devices. Marquardt also assisted in expanding infrastructure services. His achievements in enhancing Massey’s security systems highlight his commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of operations. Marquardt also led a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) replacement project earlier this year. It resulted in increased bandwidth, lower cost, and circuit redundancy in all company service centers.
Massey Promotes Marquardt to Director of IT Infastructure
Massey Services has announced the promotion of Howard Marquardt with 18+ years of company experience to Director of IT Infastructure.
