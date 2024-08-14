Massey Promotes Marquardt to Director of IT Infastructure

Massey Services has announced the promotion of Howard Marquardt to director of IT infrastructure.

Marquardt joined Massey Services in July 2018. He helped establish the company’s mobility practice for the distribution and service of all telecommunication systems and smart devices. Marquardt also assisted in expanding infrastructure services. His achievements in enhancing Massey’s security systems highlight his commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of operations. Marquardt also led a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) replacement project earlier this year. It resulted in increased bandwidth, lower cost, and circuit redundancy in all company service centers.

“Marquardt has led several initiatives in our company that have helped improve communication flow with our customers and streamlined processes for our team members,” said Adam Scheinberg, vice president of Information Technology. “He also plays a critical role in the technology setup for every new service center and is always eager to help solve any technical issues. We congratulate him on this well-earned promotion.”