Massey Services Continues Expansion Across Southeast U.S.

Massey Services has acqired Insight Pest Solutions of Myrtle Beach, SC, as part of an expansion across the southeast U.S.

Massey Services has announced the acquisition of Insight Pest Solutions of Myrtle Beach, SC. Entering the South Carolina market nearly ten years ago, Massey has continued to grow and add additional service centers over the last several years.

Massey Services“Insight Pest Solutions aligns with our organization, sharing a mutual dedication to delivering total customer satisfaction and environmentally responsible services,” said Tony Massey, president and CEO of Massey Services. “We extend a warm welcome to the team members and valued customers from the Myrtle Beach service center into the Massey Services organization.”

With this acquisition, Massey now has seven service centers throughout the state of South Carolina. The company provides environmentally responsible Pest Prevention and Termite Protection services to 15,000 commercial and residential customers in the market.

For another recent Turf Magazine article mentioning corporate expansion in the Green Industry, click here.

Business Management, Business Trends, Industry News

Business, business management, corporate expansion, expansion, Insight Pest Solutions, Massey Services, Myrtle Beach, Pest, pest control, pest prevention, pest-management, South Carolina, terminte protection, Tony Massey

