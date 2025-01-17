Contact Us

Massey’s Graham Receives Women Who Mean Business Award

Massey Services' director of government affairs, Suzanne Graham, receives Orlando Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business award.

Massey Services has announced Suzanne Graham, director of government affairs, has been named one of Orlando Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business award winners. The annual award honors women who exceed expectations in their roles, drive business success, industry growth, workforce development, and community advancement.

Massey Graham
Suzanne Graham

“We are extremely proud of Suzanne on being recognized for her incredible accomplishments and effective leadership with this award from the Orlando Business Journal,” said Tony Massey, president and CEO of Massey Services. “She is an outstanding and essential member of our Massey team. Her passion for our industry, our company, our team members and our community are what make her such an exceptional leader.”

Graham has been with Massey Services since 2012. She served as the company’s representative for federal, state and local government officials, community stakeholders, and allied industries. In her role, she is also responsible for government relations and tracks laws at the state and federal levels that impact the pest management and landscape industries. In 2022, Graham initiated a plan to achieve the standardization of all the agreements in the states where Massey Services operates.

Graham is a member of the Public Policy Committee for the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). She is also a member of the Political Action Committee of the Florida Home Builders Association and the Florida Irrigation Society Governmental Affairs Committee. Graham also serves on the Public Policy Committee for the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Additionally, Graham is a member of the Professional Women in Pest Management, an organization supported by the NPMA, to help educate, mentor, support, and network with other women in the pest industry.

For more recent Massey Services news as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.

