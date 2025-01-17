Mecalac Announces Return Of The North American Roadshow

Mecalac has announced the return of its popular Mecalac North America Roadshow. The second annual event is slated for nine locations starting March 26th in Miami, FL. It will conclude on April 17th in West Babylon, NY. With additional locations this year, the Roadshow covers six states across the Northeast and Southeast U.S. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in raffles upon sign up. They can also watch demonstrations and test run a variety of Mecalac products designed for the utility, construction, landscaping, and recycling industries.

“Our second, expanded tour reflects the growing interest in the North American market for our innovative designs,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “More importantly, bringing back hands-on interaction with the equipment signals our commitment to customer support by helping them see how it can fit into their operation and benefit their bottom line.”

The Roadshow kicks off Tuesday, March 26, and visits six dealerships at the following nine stops:

CASE Power & Equipment in Miami, FL, on March 26

CASE Power & Equipment in Orlando, FL, on March 28

Kubota of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN, on April 2

RJV Equipment in Nashville, TN, on April 4

RJV Equipment in Knoxville, TN, on April 5

McClung-Logan Equipment Company, Inc. in Richmond, VA, on April 9

McClung-Logan Equipment Company, Inc. in Baltimore, MD, on April 11

Powerco, Inc. in Clinton, NJ, on April 12

All Island Equipment in West Babylon, NY, on April 17

All Island Equipment and RJV Equipment joined Mecalac’s dealership network in 2023. This strengthened Mecalac’s presence in the Northeast and expanded its reach into the Southeast.

Mecalac will feature its award-winning MWR Series of wheeled excavators at the Roadshow. It will also feature the 12MTX wheeled excavator loader, MCR Series of crawler skid excavators, and AS Series of swing loaders. These products’ multifunctionality offers innovative solutions in a compact package for multiple jobsite challenges, including limited space, rising fuel costs, labor shortages and more.

