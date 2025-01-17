Messy Lawns LLC Receives Top 2023 Jobber Grant

Mykaell Bratchett, owner of Milwaukee, WI-based Messy Lawns, LLC, has been awarded this year’s top Jobber grant of $15,000. Each year, Jobber, a leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, presents financial awards to deserving home service companies through its Jobber Grants program. This year, 25 recipients received a total of $150,000. Entrepreneurs were selected from thousands of applications and rewarded with funds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to help accelerate the growth of their businesses and shine a light on their community impact.

Recipients were selected from four distinct categories: Home Service Heroes, who keep our homes and offices safe and running; Career Builders who help hardworking people build meaningful careers; Smooth Operators, who run a smooth business for themselves and their customers; and Community Caretakers, who give back to the communities where they live and work.

Messy Lawns won the Smooth Operators category. Through the use of technology and automation, Messy Lawns has decreased the time between initial contact with a homeowner and service by 50%. Bratchett, the owner, has ambitious plans for continued growth—and plans to use the grant to hire, advertise, and expand his shop space. He also has a dream to focus on providing employment opportunities to former convicts to combat recidivism.

“I’m excited to be receiving a Jobber Grant that will allow me to fulfill my goals of growing my business and making a greater impact in my community,” said Bratchett. “This grant will go a long way in allowing me to invest in upgraded equipment, hire and train more staff to serve our growing customer base, and mentor those who might want to start their own lawn care businesses one day. I’m very grateful for Jobber and the work that they do to support small businesses like Messy Lawns.”

Other landscaping based 2023 Jobber Grant recipients include:

Career Builders:

• Nicky Dunbar, Foster Trees, LLC (Portland, Oregon)

Community Caretakers:

Muriel Olivares & Tiffany Noé, Little River Cooperative (Miami, Florida)

Home Service Heroes:

Smooth Operators:

• Alex Purdy & Zac Hyman, Carolina Terrain, LLC (Waxhaw, North Carolina)

“Jobber is proud to recognize and support these outstanding entrepreneurs who stand out in their home service industries while making a positive impact on the neighborhoods around them,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. “The dedication, innovation, and hard work that defines the home service community is truly inspiring. We’re honored to be a part of the stories of this year’s recipients.”

To date, Jobber has awarded 80 small home service businesses with grants totaling $450K USD. To learn more about this year’s Jobber Grants recipients visit here.

Read how landscaper Kirk Brown, a previous Jobber Grant winner, used his funds to start a successful holiday and event lighting service:

