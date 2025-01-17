Milwaukee Tool has expanded its M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System. Now consisting of over ten attachments and offering year-round application versatility, the Power Head is compatible with a new cultivator, reciprocator, bed redefiner, hedge trimmer, and blower.

The M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System provides incredible versatility to complete a wide range of applications. The M18 FUEL Power Head allows landscapers to switch between any of the attachments quickly and easily when needed, while the M18 FUEL advanced cordless technology delivers instantaneous throttle response while maintaining a lightweight and ergonomic design.

Here’s a look at the new attachments:

Cultivator. The new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Cultivator Attachment breaks up hard ground during bed creation and maintenance. Increasing durability against drops and storage elements, the attachment utilizes 9″ Steel Tines optimized for longer life and a protective shaft. M18 FUEL™ Technology combined with optimized gearing manages the RPM output specifically for cultivating applications to increase operator productivity.

Reciprocator. Allowing landscapers to cut with precision and accuracy, the new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Reciprocator Attachment minimizes thrown debris and prevents marring during close proximity cutting. To provide the ability to clear thick brush quickly, the attachment utilizes dual 9″ blades and maintains a 1/2″ cut capacity. It features protective drive shafts for increased durability while also utilizing technology and optimized gearing to manage the cordless M18 FUEL™ RPM output specifically for reciprocating applications.

Bed Redefiner. Driving productivity in application, Milwaukee’s new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Bed Redefiner Attachment allows users to redefine and reestablish bed edges quickly by reaching speeds of 2000 RPMs. The attachment creates angled edges up to 2-3/4″ deep and 3″ wide, while integrated mud flaps and blade guards prevent debris kickback, allowing for material containment during use.

Hedge Trimmer. The new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Hedge Trimmer Attachment can clear more branches up to 3/4″ in a single pass during seasonal pruning and shaping applications. Featuring a tip guard to prevent damage to blades and the surrounding work area, the hedge trimmer attachment increases operator productivity and decreases maintenance time. This split boom Hedge Trimmer Attachment also utilizes M18 FUEL™ technology and optimized gearing to manage the RPM output specifically for hedge trimming applications.

Blower. The M18 FUEL™ QUICK-LOK™ Blower Attachment delivers the ability for quick, routine property and jobsite clean-ups, offering up to 500 CFM and 120 MPH in application. Providing operators with added accessibility for extended reach clearing around, under, and on top of obstacles, the blower attachment reaches a total length of 66” when installed on the M18 FUEL™ Power Head w/ QUIK-LOK™.

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System is fully compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 250 solutions.

