Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » leaf blower ban

Milwaukee® Expands Its M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System

Milwaukee Tool's M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System now includes a new cultivator, reciprocator, bed redefiner, hedge trimmer, and blower.

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System. Now consisting of over ten attachments and offering year-round application versatility, the Power Head is compatible with a new cultivator, reciprocator, bed redefiner, hedge trimmer, and blower.

The M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System provides incredible versatility to complete a wide range of applications. The M18 FUEL Power Head allows landscapers to switch between any of the attachments quickly and easily when needed, while the M18 FUEL advanced cordless technology delivers instantaneous throttle response while maintaining a lightweight and ergonomic design.

Here’s a look at the new attachments:

M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™

Cultivator. The new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Cultivator Attachment breaks up hard ground during bed creation and maintenance. Increasing durability against drops and storage elements, the attachment utilizes 9″ Steel Tines optimized for longer life and a protective shaft. M18 FUEL™ Technology combined with optimized gearing manages the RPM output specifically for cultivating applications to increase operator productivity.

 

M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™

Reciprocator. Allowing landscapers to cut with precision and accuracy, the new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Reciprocator Attachment minimizes thrown debris and prevents marring during close proximity cutting. To provide the ability to clear thick brush quickly, the attachment utilizes dual 9″ blades and maintains a 1/2″ cut capacity. It features protective drive shafts for increased durability while also utilizing technology and optimized gearing to manage the cordless M18 FUEL™ RPM output specifically for reciprocating applications.

 

M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™

Bed Redefiner. Driving productivity in application, Milwaukee’s new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Bed Redefiner Attachment allows users to redefine and reestablish bed edges quickly by reaching speeds of 2000 RPMs. The attachment creates angled edges up to 2-3/4″ deep and 3″ wide, while integrated mud flaps and blade guards prevent debris kickback, allowing for material containment during use.

 

Hedge Trimmer. The new M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Hedge Trimmer Attachment can clear more branches up to 3/4″ in a single pass during seasonal pruning and shaping applications. Featuring a tip guard to prevent damage to blades and the surrounding work area, the hedge trimmer attachment increases operator productivity and decreases maintenance time. This split boom Hedge Trimmer Attachment also utilizes M18 FUEL™ technology and optimized gearing to manage the RPM output specifically for hedge trimming applications.

 

M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™

Blower. The M18 FUEL™ QUICK-LOK™ Blower Attachment delivers the ability for quick, routine property and jobsite clean-ups, offering up to 500 CFM and 120 MPH in application. Providing operators with added accessibility for extended reach clearing around, under, and on top of obstacles, the blower attachment reaches a total length of 66” when installed on the M18 FUEL™ Power Head w/ QUIK-LOK™.

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System is fully compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 250 solutions.

Striping
CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE ON THE FACEBOOK PAGE!!

For more products for lawn and landscape, see:

Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Expo

Get Equipped: Disaster Response Equipment

Get Equipped: New Handheld Landscape Equipment 2023

Featured, Industry News, Lawn Care, Maintenance, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, The Latest

Handlheld Landscape Equipment, Landscape Bed Redefiners, Landscape Cultivators, Landscape Hedge Trimmers, Landscape Reciprocators, M18 FUEL™, M18 FUEL™ QUIK-LOK™ Attachment System, Milwaukee Tool, New Landscape Equipment 2024, New Milwaukee Landscape Equipment, Professional Landscape Blower

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Equipped: Software And Technology

Next

Revenge Of The Turkeys! Tips For Deterring Wild Turkey Yard Damage

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly