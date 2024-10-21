Milwaukee® Expands PACKOUT™ Modular Storage System

Milwaukee Tool has expanded their PACKOUT™ Modular Storage System with eight new PACKOUT™ Tool Box Attachments. These new solutions securely lock onto PACKOUT™ metal reinforced corners, allowing professionals to carry more and quickly access tools, parts, and materials, enhancing jobsite productivity. This expansion highlights the versatility of the PACKOUT™ system allowing users to fully customize their tool boxes across site, transit, and shop for professionals of all trades.

“There are various jobsite needs that our users are constantly reaching for, like hand tools or batteries. These Tool Box Attachments will provide easier access to tools like this, transforming our user’s stacks into a more of a mobile workstation.” explains Matt Vargo, Vice President of Product Marketing at Milwaukee Tool. He adds, “While working in the field alongside professionals, we have seen a need for innovation that helps users transport larger tools, like levels, conduit benders, or other longer handled solutions that don’t fit inside of toolboxes. The Toolbox Attachments will store these on the outside of stacks, reducing the number of trips back and forth between the van.”

The PACKOUT™ M18 Battery Rack Attachment and the PACKOUT™ M12 Battery Rack Attachment provide quick battery access and clip-in battery storage. Both battery racks fit all M18 and M12 batteries storing up to 3 batteries each. With an impact resistant body, they are built to withstand the hardest jobsite conditions.

The PACKOUT™ 3- Hook attachment has a 30lb weight capacity designed to store and quickly access power tools and more. The adjustable 3-position hooks save space by allowing hooks to be adjusted to the left or right when not in use.

The PACKOUT™ Long Tool Holder Attachment will include an upper and a lower tool box attachment that directly locks onto metal reinforced corners. This attachment features spring loaded gates to easily store and retrieve longer tools such as levels or conduit benders. With the ability to hold 3 long tools, this attachment has a 25lb weight capacity when mounted to the PACKOUT™ stack allowing users to carry more with side storage.

The PACKOUT™ Tool Box Caddy Attachment stores hand tools, accessories, and more. The adjustable dividers deliver further customization and can be stored on the back of the attachment with on board storage when not in use. The metal reinforced belt clip rack provides another level of storage for belt clip tools and maintains shape when fully loaded.

The PACKOUT™ Tool Box Tray Attachment stores bins, bit cases, and more to quickly access parts and materials commonly used on site. For maximum durability to withstand tough professional jobsite conditions the PACKOUT™ Tool Box Tray is built with an impact resistant body.

The PACKOUT™ Tool Box Compact Plate delivers the capability to store organizers, hooks, racks, and holders, and more on the side of their stack. This side mount has a 30lbs weight capacity that allows professionals to carry more and have quick access to storage.

The PACKOUT™ Tool Box Attachment Mounts securely lock onto the metal-reinforced corners, allowing all PACKOUT™ Tool Box Attachments to easily connect or swap out with quick release. Each Attachment will include a set of PACKOUT™ Tool Box Attachment Mounts. The adapters are designed with impact resistant bodies and a 25 lb. weight capacity for professionals to fully customize their tool box.

With the addition of PACKOUT™ Tool Box Attachments, the Milwaukee PACKOUT™ Modular Storage System now has over 100 solutions for users to choose from to fully customize their storage for site, transit, and shop reinforcing PACKOUT™ the most versatile, reliable and portable modular storage system in the industry.

