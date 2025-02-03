Milwaukee Launches M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer

Milwaukee Tool has launched the M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer and the M18 FUEL™ Extended Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer. These new solutions deliver more power, faster cutting, and offer greater versatility for clean, precise cuts—addressing the unique challenges of landscape maintenance professionals.

Leveraging hundreds of hours working alongside professionals, Milwaukee® has optimized both of the new M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmers to handle demanding trimming applications with ease. Engineered with the advanced POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, these hedge trimmers deliver the power needed to cut through 1” branches without slowing down. The 24” double-sided blades with a 1” blade gap provide exceptional cutting capacity, allowing more material to be cut with each pass and take on thick branches and dense overgrowth. To ensure consistent performance in demanding conditions, REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence enables total system communication between the tool and battery. This advanced technology prevents overheating and overloading, ensuring optimal power output and contributing to greater productivity and longer tool life.

Designed with efficiency in mind, the M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmers deliver faster cutting performance, enhancing application speed for greater productivity. Operating at 3,500 strokes per minute, the precision-engineered blades deliver consistent cutting performance for tough tasks. The 270° articulating cutting head offers 12 operating positions, providing optimal angles for hard-to-reach areas—whether extending to the tops of hedges or reaching lower for ground clearing.

Milwaukee’s new hedge trimmers are constructed to provide clean, precise cuts with greater control. These hedge trimmers feature a five-position rotating handle, padded grip, and bail handle, providing users with better ergonomics in extended reach trimming applications allowing them to comfortably maneuver the tool in multiple orientations without compromising comfort or control. The built-in tip guard helps to prevent blade damage and protects surrounding surfaces, ensuring professional-grade results. With an overall length of 87” for the pole articulating unit and 108” for the extended pole version, these hedge trimmers offer the versatility to handle both ground-level trimming and elevated hedges without the need for ladders.

Both hedge trimmers are fully compatible with Milwaukee’s M18™ System, which now includes over 275+ solutions. The M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer and the M18 FUEL™ Extended Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer enhance Milwaukee Tool’s expanding hedge trimmer category, which now includes the M18 FUEL™ Short Pole Hedge Trimmer and the M18 FUEL™ 24” and 30” Hedge Trimmers, further solidifying Milwaukee’s dedication to the landscape maintenance professional.

*M18 FUEL™ is engineered for the most demanding tradesmen in the world. Delivering unrivaled performance, all M18 FUEL™ products feature three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations—The POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack, and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence Hardware and Software—that deliver unmatched power, run-time, and durability on the jobsite. Simply put, M18 FUEL™ tools are the most powerful 18V cordless tools in their class.

M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer Kit (3012-21): (1) M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer (3012-20); (1) M18™ REDLITHIUM™ FORGE™ XC8.0 Battery Pack (48-11-1881); (1) M18™/M12™ Rapid Charger (48-59-1808); (1) Blade Sheath; (1) Shoulder Strap MSRP: $679 M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer Bare Tool (3012-20): (1) M18 FUEL™ Pole Articulating Hedge Trimmer (3012-20); (1) Blade Sheath; (1) Shoulder Strap MSRP: $499 Specifications: 24” Blade Length

1” Blade Gap

5-Position Rotating Handle

13-Position Articulating Cutting Head with 270° of Rotation

87” Total Tool Length w/ Kitted Battery

Weight (Tool Only) (lbs.) 12

Weight w/ Battery (lbs.): 14.4

Warranty: 3 Years