Milwaukee Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Grenada

Milwaukee Tool has expanded their presence in the US with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Grenada County, Mississippi.

Milwaukee Tool has, once again, expanded their presence in the US with the opening of their newest manufacturing facility located in Grenada County, Mississippi. The new location will employ more than 800 people, marks Milwaukee’s eighth location in Mississippi, and is the company’s largest manufacturing facility in the US to date.

Milwaukee Grenada

Milwaukee Tool invested more than $60 million into the more than 500,000-square-foot facility. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing capabilities, the Grenada location will initially produce Milwaukee’s robust line of accessories, including their legendary SAWZALL® Blades, and will expand into additional product lines over time.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Milwaukee has seen remarkable double-digit growth every year for more than a decade. With a workforce of over 10,000 in the US alone, the company has expanded its footprint both domestically and globally, driven by this consistent growth. In Mississippi, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $250 million over the last five years and employs more than 4,000 people.

Over the last 5 years, Milwaukee® has invested $675 million in domestic expansion projects. In addition to this new Grenada location, the company’s other domestic presences include Greenwood, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS. Additionally, it has expanded into Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI, Cookeville, TN, Chicago, IL, and Greenwood, IN.

Milwaukee Tool Launching New 2024 Workwear Solutions

Get Equipped: 5 New Small Engine & Handheld Lawn Care Tools

