Milwaukee Tool Launching New 2024 Workwear Solutions

Milwaukee Tool has several new workwear products launching later this month and in February. Here’s a look:

New Safety Helmet

Find advanced protection on the jobsite with the new BOLT™ Safety Helmets with IMPACT ARMOR™ Liner. Designed with RHEON™ technology, the IMPACT ARMOR™ Liner delivers the best oblique impact protection. As part of the BOLT™ system, the helmet also allows wearers to use multiple accessories at once. The construction safety helmets include a Headlamp Mount that works with most headlamps for easy, secure attachment and a Marker Clip that allows for easy access to pens and markers.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the construction industry has the greatest number of both fatal and nonfatal traumatic brain injuries (TBIs),” comments Kyle Anderson, senior product manager. “RHEON technology utilizes energy-absorbing polymers to reduce impact. The material is initially soft and hardens upon impact to provide ultimate protection.”

The BOLT Safety Helmets with IMPACT ARMOR Liner have a comfortable padded suspension that includes an adjustable swinging ratchet for better comfort. The climbing style helmet also has a comfortable, adjustable chin strap. The helmets are rated ANSI type 2 and are customizable. A company logo can be added in up to 4 locations on the helmet.

The BOLT IMPACT ARMOR Liner is also available separately allowing users to retrofit the liner into any Milwaukee safety helmet increasing protection and performance.

New Cooling Wear

Milwaukee is also expanding its personal protective equipment (PPE) lineup with a new Cooling category, providing solutions to help heat stress concerns on the jobsite. The line includes: a skull cap, sweat bands for both safety helmets and hard hats, a safety helmet liner, and two cooling towels.

The new BOLT accessories and cooling towels are quickly activated by running or submerging under water, achieving full absorption in only 30 seconds. When activated, the heat stress solutions wick away moisture and heat for up to four hours of cooling time, providing a natural cooling sensation as the water evaporates. Once dry, users can repeat the activation process.

BOLT Cooling Skull Cap. Compatible with Milwaukee’s Safety Helmets and Hard Hats, their new Cooling Skull Cap features microfiber technology and four-way stretch material for long-lasting comfort.

Compatible with Milwaukee’s Safety Helmets and Hard Hats, their new Cooling Skull Cap features microfiber technology and four-way stretch material for long-lasting comfort. BOLT Safety Helmet Cooling Liner. Compatible with Milwaukee’s Safety helmets, the Safety Helmet Cooling Liner provides long-lasting comfort with its soft, comfortable padding.

Compatible with Milwaukee’s Safety helmets, the Safety Helmet Cooling Liner provides long-lasting comfort with its soft, comfortable padding. BOLT Hard Hat Cooling Sweat Band & BOLT Safety Helmet Sweat Band. Specifically designed to be compatible with either Milwaukee’s Hard Hats or Safety Helmets, the two Cooling Sweat Bands feature soft, comfortable padding for long-lasting comfort.

Specifically designed to be compatible with either Milwaukee’s Hard Hats or Safety Helmets, the two Cooling Sweat Bands feature soft, comfortable padding for long-lasting comfort. Microfiber Cooling Towel & PVA Cooling Towel. Milwaukee’s Microfiber Cooling Towel is designed to be worn both indoors and outdoors to keep cool on the jobsite. For added protection, both the Microfiber Cooling Towel and PVA Cooling Towel feature a UPF 50+ rating to block harmful UV rays.

New WORKSKIN™ and FREEFLEX™ Workwear Collections

Milwaukee Tool is also introducing two new additions to its WORKSKIN™ and FREEFLEX™ workwear collections. These two products were developed with feedback from users across the trades through continuous jobsite research, ensuring solutions benefit productivity in all conditions.

Milwaukee WORKSKIN Hooded Sun Shirt. WORKSKIN solutions are built to fight sweat and include cold and warm weather garments engineered to regulate temperature. The Hooded Sun Shirt is engineered with a custom sweat-wicking fabric that pulls moisture away from the body and dries quickly to keep users dry and comfortable. Built to protect on the hottest days, this Sun Shirt provides UPF 50+ Sun Protection and odor-fighting fabric that combats odor build-up while working. Four-way stretch and raglan sleeves offer maximum range of motion.

Milwaukee FREEFLEX Unlined Bib Overalls. Built for movement, Milwaukee FREEFLEX Workwear collection provides an enhanced range of motion with materials purposefully engineered for stretch and flexibility. The Unlined Bib Overalls are engineered to move freely with a lightweight, four-way stretch fabric and custom crotch gusset, which allows for effortless kneeling and crouching. Designed for year-round use, the unlined bibs provide jobsite durability with triple stitched high wear zones covering the legs and back and a reinforced nine-pocket design. Also features: utility and hammer loops, and built-in-knee pad insert slots for most kneepad sizes.