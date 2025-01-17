Contact Us

Mini Trencher Benefits & Features

Look for a mini trencher with a time-saving bolt-on tooth system, allowing the operator to quickly change out teeth to match the application.

mini trencher These days, everyone talks about versatility. With landscape professionals striving to bring down expenses and maximize productivity, manufacturers are pressed more than ever to back up their claims of fast ROI. This often steers the conversation toward versatility. The greater the number of applications a product can handle, the more “worth it” its purchase or rental becomes. In the case of mini trenchers, versatility happens to be their best subject.

Landscaping contractors use mini trenchers for professional edging, installing silt fences, and burying wires for landscape lighting. Professional contractors can also take advantage of fast cutting speeds to quickly bury propane, plumbing and drainage lines, as well as low-voltage wiring for satellite dishes, cable, or phone lines.

Further uses include installing sprinkler systems, burying electric dog fences. The carbide tipped, hardened steel teeth can help manage problem tree roots and dig clean trenches to perform maintenance on irrigation systems.

Width and depth options add to the mini trencher’s versatility. With 1″ to 4″ width settings and adjustable depths up to 12″ depending on the model, operators can cater trench dimensions to the job at hand. This improves efficiency by reducing the inevitable manual labor that comes with trying to work with wrong-size trenches.

Another reason mini trenchers appeal to many applications is their common-sense cutter wheel design. Some trenchers require teeth to be welded directly to the cutter wheel, however today’s industry-leading mini trenchers have a time-saving bolt-on tooth system. This design not only speeds up maintenance but also allows the operator to quickly change out teeth to match the application.

Thanks to its common-sense design, convenient model options, and wide application appeal, mini trenchers prove a versatile and cost-effective addition to any landscaper’s toolbox.

Haynes is the president of Little Beaver, a manufacturer of drilling and trenching equipment for three generations. Little Beaver offers a full line of easy-to-operate equipment, along with a complete offering of accessories, including augers, extensions, points and blades. For more information, visit littlebeaver.com.

