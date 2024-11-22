Contact Us

Mississippi State Turf Team Prepares the Perfect Pitch

While the MSU Women’s Soccer team gears up for round two of the NCAA tournament, the MSU grounds crew keeps the pitch safe and striking.

While the No. 1 seed Mississippi State Women’s Soccer team gears up to take on Washington in this weekend’s second round of the NCAA tournament, another team also has worked hard all season, ensuring the field is ready for these pivotal moments.

Be on the lookout for more from the Mississippi State athletic field maintenance team in the June 2025 Issue of Turf!

Check out the video below to see what the MSU grounds crew has been doing to ensure all players are safe and ready to compete.

Click here for a recent Turf post: The Next Generation of Lawn Care: Landscape and Sports Field Maintenance.

Learn more about MSU’s golf and sports turf management program at https://www.pss.msstate.edu/students/gstm/php.

Visit MSU Women’s Soccer online at https://hailstate.com/sports/womens-soccer.

