Mulching Heads Make Land Clearing Work A Breeze

By Clint Major

From the December 2024 Issue

M ulching heads, also known as forestry mulchers or horizontal drum mulchers, are excellent tools for land clearing jobs. They can quickly remove unwanted brush and trees, sizing them down into fine particle sizes for fast decomposition.

Achieving success with one of these attachments relies on two factors: selecting the right product for your power unit and then using it correctly. The performance may be disappointing if the attachment isn’t properly suited for the skid steer or excavator on which it will be used. Likewise, production will suffer if the mulcher is operated improperly. Read on for some tips on equipment selection and operation to help ensure a good experience.

Mulching heads are available for excavators weighing as little as 7,000 lbs. (Photo: Loftness)



For Skid Steers And Track Loaders

Hydraulic horsepower is the most important factor in selecting a mulching head for a skid steer or compact track loader — more so than engine power, hydraulic flow or pressure. To determine hydraulic horsepower, simply multiply the GPM and PSI of the power unit’s hydraulic system and then divide that number by 1,714. For instance, a track loader with hydraulic ratings of 36 gallons per minute at 3,450 PSI would have a hydraulic horsepower of 72.5 (36 x 3450 / 1714). Use that number to ensure the power unit has adequate hydraulics to run the attachment.

Mulching heads are available for a wide range of skid steers and compact track loaders, even lower flow models. Keep in mind, however, that performance is directly related to hydraulic power. A skid steer with higher flow will simply be able to outwork one with lower flow.

Next, it’s important to ensure that the skid steer or track loader has the weight capacity to carry it. Also, consider the working conditions. Flotation can be an issue with some power units when a heavy mulching head is used on soft ground. The weight and balance of the unit makes stability another consideration when operating in rough terrain, steep hills, and valleys.

One other consideration for skid steers and track loaders is the availability of new electronic control systems. These optional controls automatically adjust rotor speed and torque according to the amount of load placed on the machine. Not everybody likes this option, however, due to the extra wiring and control boxes — not to mention the added cost. A simpler alternative is to choose a mulching head with a variable-displacement piston motor, which offers many of the same benefits of the newer systems but without the complex electronics.

For Excavators

When it comes to excavators, mulching heads are categorized according to weight class. One series may be designed for excavators weighing from 7,000 to 10,000 lbs., while the next series will work for excavators ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 lbs. It continues to scale up to accommodate the largest excavators on the market.

After identifying the appropriate excavator weight class, the mulching head needs to be configured correctly for the hydraulic output of the power unit. Some mulcher manufacturers offer different hydraulic motor options to handle various flow ratings, while others have different belt drive configurations. For example, the pulley combinations recommended for use on excavators with 15 to 20 GPM hydraulic systems are different than those recommended for 20 to 24 GPM systems. Furthermore, some larger mulching heads may have a piston motor that is adjustable to match the hydraulic output of the power unit.

Unfortunately, identifying the hydraulic specifications of an excavator isn’t as easy as skid steers. It can take a little digging to find this information. Equipment manufacturers and dealers may be able to help track down the specs if they’re difficult to find.

Another factor that makes excavator attachment selection different than skid steers is the lack of a universal mounting system. Multiple types of excavator mounts exist, including pin-on and pin grabber styles. As a result, the end user needs to take some measurements and work with the equipment dealer to ensure the appropriate mounting style is ordered for the type of excavator being used.

Along with the mounting system, a tilting hitch is a strongly recommended accessory when purchasing a mulching head for an excavator, as it will significantly improve the operating experience. As the name suggests, a tilt hitch allows the operator to tilt the mulching head left to right. Keep in mind, however, that not all tilt hitches are the same. Some allow the attachment to be pivoted up to 45 degrees either way, while others may have a more restricted range of motion.

Finally, most mulching head manufacturers offer a few options unique to excavators. The first is a spade hook, which is helpful for positioning material to be mulched. A hydraulic thumb can also be added for even better use of the spade hook.

Choosing the cutting teeth depends on multiple factors, such as jobsite conditions, operator experience and personal preference. Mulching heads are excellent tools for removing unwanted brush and trees. (Photo: Loftness)

Universal Features

Other important considerations apply to both skid steer and excavator mulchers, including the cutting teeth and rotor options. Many mulching heads can be used with either sharpened knives, beaver teeth, or carbide teeth.

Knives are quite popular on mulching heads since they are capable of cutting finer and faster than other styles. The downside is that knives require regular sharpening, which is a deterrent to some.

Like knives, beaver teeth are made of heat-treated steel, but they do not slice as well. The distinctive pointed shape of beaver teeth helps them pick up material from the ground, despite being less aggressive than knives.

Carbide teeth are a durable, low-maintenance option for less experienced operators. They are often recommended when mulching at ground level in rocky conditions, as they are less prone to damage than knives.

The cutting teeth decision leads into a discussion about the rotor. As sharpened knives have become more popular, so have limiting rotors. Because knives have a natural tendency to bite into material more aggressively than what is ideal, a limiting rotor helps control the material in feed for more efficient performance. The two main types of limiting rotors available today are ring-style and depth gauges. Ring-style rotors are generally known as having the most restriction. Depth gauges aren’t quite as restrictive, which allows operators to pick up material from the ground more easily, especially when using less aggressive carbide teeth.

Using Your Head

When operating this equipment for the first time, one of the most important pieces of advice is to understand the power unit’s hydraulic capabilities and then to stay within that range. Generally, it’s recommended to operate 500 PSI underneath the maximum hydraulic relief pressure.

As the load increases, the pressure goes up, and the rotor will slow or even stall when the maximum relief pressure is reached. When this happens, performance is decreased, and heat is generated, which could potentially cause damage to the hydraulic system. To reduce the amount of pressure, operators can simply engage material more slowly. Features like a variable-displacement piston motor, available on some mulching heads, help with this by automatically adjusting rotor speed and torque according to the load placed on the attachment.

Mulching heads can be positioned in various ways to accomplish different tasks. This is why operators should really consider tilt hitches for excavator models. For instance, the head can be tilted back to expose the knives to fell standing trees more efficiently.

When mulching material on the ground, it can be helpful to lower the rear of the cutter. This technique can pin material to the ground, so it doesn’t eject out the back of the unit. It can also trap material in the cutting chamber for more thorough processing, if desired.

Skid steer operators often use a reverse mulching, or back dragging technique. Here, the head is tilted forward while the skid steer backs up. This is very effective for sizing material, since this action pulls the downed material against the cutter bar and into the chamber. Some heads have an adjustable cutter bar to help control particle size and production rate. Some units also have a second cutter bar behind the front bumper, allowing material to be cut twice for more thorough processing. This feature is often referred to as a two-stage cutting chamber.

Like most other things, experience really is the best teacher. Fortunately, there is a lot of demand in vegetation management and land clearing to help newcomers gain meaningful experience and put in plenty of hours with mulching heads. This advice, combined with support from your equipment dealer, will help give you a good head start.

Clint Major is product development coordinator for Loftness, a manufacturer of vegetation management equipment.

