NALP’s 2024-2025 Board of Directors Announced

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has announced its newly appointed Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 term.
New Board members include recent Turf Magazine “The Yardstick” spotlight subject, Jennifer Burnett from LandCare, Angela Hieronimus from Blades of Green, and Will Pereira from Brightview.
Officers:
- Chair: Pam Dooley, Plants Creative Landscapes, Decatur, GA
- Vice Chair: Roscoe Klausing, Klausing Group, Lexington, KY
Directors-At-Large:
- Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions, Fishers, IN (Beth was also featured in “The Yardstick”)
- Nick Brummel, Brummel Lawn & Landscape LLC, Blue Springs, MO
- Jennifer Burnett, LandCare, San Diego, CA
- Dan Carrothers, FMC, Philadelphia, PA
- Ivan Giraldo, Clean Scapes LP, Austin, TX
- Claire Goldman, R&R Landscaping, Waverly, AL
- Warren Gorowitz, Hunter Industries, San Marcos, CA
- John Guth, Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions, West Chester, PA (John Guth was also featured in “The Yardstick”)
- Angela Hieronimus, Blades of Green, Edgewater, MD
- Jennifer Jorge, King Green, Gainesville, GA
- Chris Lee, Earthworks Inc., Lillian, TX
- Doug McDuff, Landscape America, Wrentham, MA
- Will Pereira, Brightview, Belgrade, MT
- Tim Portland, Yellowstone Landscape, Charlotte, NC
- J.T. Price, Landscape Workshop, Vestavia Hills, AL
- Teddy Russell, Russell Landscape Group, Sugar Hill, GA
- Brandon Sheppard, Weed Man, Winchester, VA
- Chris Senske, Senske Services, Kennewick, WA
The new board will officially take office on October 2, 2024.