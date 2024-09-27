Contact Us

NALP’s 2024-2025 Board of Directors Announced

NALP's 2024-2025 Board of Directors has been announced, including three individuals previously included in "The Yardstick" Business Profile.

 The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has announced its newly appointed Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 term.

NALP 2024-2025

New Board members include recent Turf Magazine “The Yardstick” spotlight subject, Jennifer Burnett from LandCare, Angela Hieronimus from Blades of Green, and Will Pereira from Brightview.

Officers:

  • Chair: Pam Dooley, Plants Creative Landscapes, Decatur, GA
  • Vice Chair: Roscoe Klausing, Klausing Group, Lexington, KY

Directors-At-Large:

  • Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions, Fishers, IN (Beth was also featured in “The Yardstick”)
  • Nick Brummel, Brummel Lawn & Landscape LLC, Blue Springs, MO
  • Jennifer Burnett, LandCare, San Diego, CA
  • Dan Carrothers, FMC, Philadelphia, PA
  • Ivan Giraldo, Clean Scapes LP, Austin, TX
  • Claire Goldman, R&R Landscaping, Waverly, AL
  • Warren Gorowitz, Hunter Industries, San Marcos, CA
  • John Guth, Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions, West Chester, PA (John Guth was also featured in “The Yardstick”)
  • Angela Hieronimus, Blades of Green, Edgewater, MD
  • Jennifer Jorge, King Green, Gainesville, GA
  • Chris Lee, Earthworks Inc., Lillian, TX
  • Doug McDuff, Landscape America, Wrentham, MA
  • Will Pereira, Brightview, Belgrade, MT
  • Tim Portland, Yellowstone Landscape, Charlotte, NC
  • J.T. Price, Landscape Workshop, Vestavia Hills, AL
  • Teddy Russell, Russell Landscape Group, Sugar Hill, GA
  • Brandon Sheppard, Weed Man, Winchester, VA
  • Chris Senske, Senske Services, Kennewick, WA

The new board will officially take office on October 2, 2024. 

